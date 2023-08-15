Trump Announces Plans to Finally Go Ahead and Prove Election Was Rigged

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Donald Trump on Monday for working to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, just weeks after Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted him on federal charges for his efforts to subvert the democratic process nationwide.

It all seems pretty damning, but the wily former president has an ace up his sleeve: He going to simply prove the election was rigged and convince Willis and Smith to drop the charges.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Trump announced Tuesday morning on Truth Social. “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Trump’s attempt to do a version of this in a Sept. 2021 letter to Brad Raffensperger is literally a charge in the indictment. pic.twitter.com/fmrvBvETx3 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 15, 2023

The post came hours after Trump railed late at night against “an out of control and very corrupt” Willis. “Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago?” he griped. “Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”

Willis didn’t indict Trump two-and-a-half years ago because an investigation this sprawling takes a long time to actually complete. It may make more sense to ask why Trump has waited so long to prove the election was stolen. It must take just as long to complete such a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT,” one that must be chock-full of new information all of the other investigative bodies who worked to uncover proof of fraud were unable to obtain.

“WITCH HUNT!” the former president added in a separate post after the announcement.

