Trump announces tariffs on Mexico in effort to stop migrants coming to the US

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a new 5% tariff will be imposed on Mexico in an effort to pressure the country to stop the ongoing influx of migrants from Central America making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," Trump tweeted, adding that the "tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

Trump's announcement is the latest move from the White House to try to prevent migrants — the majority of whom are coming from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — from crossing into the United States via Mexico.

A 5% tariff will begin on June 10, but would be removed if Mexico takes "effective actions" to alleviate the "illegal migration crisis," which will "be determined in our sole discretion and judgment," Trump said in a separate statement issued by the White House shortly after Trump's tweet. However, "if the crisis persists" tariffs will increase to 10% on July 1, Trump also said in the statement.

The tariffs will continue to increase to 15% on Aug. 1, 20% on Sept. 1 and 25% on Oct. 1, if Mexico does not take action "to dramatically reduce or eliminate" the number of migrants against the migrants traveling through its territory to the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump also said that tariffs will permanently remain at 25% until Mexico "substantially stops" the flow of migrants coming to the United States illegally through its territory.

But, Trump also said in the statement, "Workers who come to our country through the legal admissions process, including those working on farms, ranches, and in other businesses, will be allowed easy passage."

The president has previously threatened to take other actions to try to stop migrants from illegally crossing the border into the United States.

In April, Trump suggested he would close the U.S.-Mexico border, which he ultimately did not do, following backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and concerns about impact on trade and financial markets.

At the time, however, the president also warned that he would give Mexico a “one-year warning,” and then would likely impose a 25% tariff on cars.

Trump administration officials on Thursday called on Mexico to "step up" to stop the migrant influx at the southern U.S. border.

“It is our very firm belief that the Mexican government can and needs to do more,” White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on a call with journalists Thursday about the new tariffs.

Mulvaney dismissed questions about the potential economic impact of raising tariffs on one of the nation’s largest trading partners. Mulvaney said the tariffs were “not linked” to the pending U.S.-Mexican-Canadian trade agreement — one of the administration’s highest priorities in Congress— but it is difficult to see how the tariffs will not play into that effort.

“Americans are paying for this right now,” Mulvaney said when asked about the fact that U.S. consumers wind up paying for tariffs through higher costs on imported products. “Illegal immigration has a cost.”

The increase in migrants has in recent months overwhelmed some Border Patrol facilities and strained some local shelters and charities in states along the southern border. And, media outlets continue to report, and the administration continues to confirm, that migrant children have died while being detained in the government's custody.

Mulvaney said the administration “sincerely hopes” it doesn’t come to raising tariffs as high as 25 percent.

“We really do not want to do this,” Mulvaney said. “But we do it to protect the country.”

Reiterating the administration’s longstanding contention that the situation at the border is a “crisis” and an “emergency,” Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said an average of 4,500 people are crossing the border each day, compared to 700 a day several months ago. McAleenan said the department currently has more than 80,000 people in custody.