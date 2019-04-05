Trump's threat to close US-Mexico border is to please voters, experts say





Despite vowing to revisit the idea of closing the US-Mexico border in a year’s time, Donald Trump’s retreat from his threat this week served as the latest example of his inability to address the signature issue of his presidency.

Related: Trump backtracks border closure and levies new threat at Mexico

Throughout his first two years in office, Trump has cast a sustained spotlight on the border while sounding the alarm over immigration, in the hopes of enacting the restrictive agenda that helped propel him to the White House in 2016.

He has rescinded protections for Dreamers, the young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children; he has scaled back protections for asylum seekers and other immigrants from vulnerable countries; and perhaps, most infamously, his administration separated parents and children at the US-Mexico border in a humanitarian crisis with lasting impact.

But Trump’s numerous actions have yet to produce any results, experts say, reinforcing that his approach is more politically motivated than driven by any coherent policy. His motivations, they argue, are more rooted in fanning the flames of nationalism than seeking the kind of deal on immigration that for decades has eluded his predecessors.

Sign up for the US morning briefing

“He hasn’t really been able to get a handle on the issue,” said Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “I think that among his staunch supporters, immigration is the one policy area where he’s most vulnerable.

“And that’s because arguably his strongest suit as a candidate was to pledge to crack down on immigration and the successful effort to play the white nationalist card.”

This year alone, Trump led the US into the longest government shutdown in history after Congress rebuffed funding a border wall. He subsequently declared a national emergency, ignoring warnings from his own party and drawing a formal rebuke from lawmakers in Washington.

Trump’s tough talk on closing the border appeared to be his latest gambit – emboldened by close allies at Fox News – as he sets his sights toward his 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump rooted his rationale in what he claimed was Mexico’s failure to stop the illegal flow of drugs and immigration across the US border. Although he had long talked about shutting the border – without actually following through – he insisted over the past week that such an action was imminent.

The pushback was comprehensive.

Experts warned of significant damage to the US economy, pointing to a close trade partnership that in 2018 amounted to roughly $502bn in goods exchanged across the border. Some estimates have suggested nearly 5m American jobs rely on the US-Mexico trading relationship.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, publicly urged the president not to act upon his threat.

Trump was dismissive of the economic concerns, telling reporters earlier this week: “To me, trading is very important, the borders are very important, but security is what is most important. I mean we have to have security.”

Just 48 hours later, Trump had changed his tune.

Mexico was receiving a “one-year warning”, he said, to stem the flow of illegal drugs. In he meantime, Trump declared plans to impose auto tariffs – even as he is soon seeking approval from Congress to ratify the revamped North American Free Trade Act (Nafta) negotiated under his administration.