Trump's Constitutional Conflicts Are Exposed

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Just before boarding Marine One on the south lawn of the White House on Monday evening, President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter why he was defying a Congressional subpoena seeking testimony from Don McGahn, his former counsel. McGahn was a key witness to the events weighed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller when he was deciding whether the president obstructed justice by trying to derail federal prosecutors’ Russia probe, but the Justice Department asserted in a legal memorandum on Monday that “Congress may not constitutionally compel the president’s senior advisers to testify about their official duties.”

Trump took that memo as a cue to order McGahn to stay mum.

In the president’s view, none of this should be thought of as partisan hardball or an effort to keep the Oval Office beyond the reach of the law and Congressional oversight. Instead, as he explained on the White House lawn, the Justice Department was embracing something larger and of greater consequence than even him.

“Well, as I understand it, they’re doing that for the Office of the Presidency, for future presidents. I think it’s a very important precedent,” he said. “And the attorneys say that they’re not doing that for me; they’re doing that for the Office of the President. So we’re talking about the future.”

Despite the extent to which Attorney General William Barr’s recent blocking-and-tackling for Team Trump has tainted the Justice Department’s reputation and undermined old-fashioned notions like “law enforcement,” the agency’s reasoning (if not its motivation) may, at first glance, appear sound on this one. In giving Trump a legal basis for blocking McGahn’s testimony, Barr’s department cited nearly five decades of what it described as bipartisan consensus within the agency that “testimonial immunity is rooted in the constitutional separation of powers and derives from the President’s independence from Congress.”

All well and good – in theory. The Trump presidency, however, has a way of turning theory, and values, on their heads. In the blink of an eye on Monday evening, Trump dropped any pretense of being a constitutional scholar protecting the presidency’s future when a reporter followed up the McGahn question with an inquiry about a separate ruling.

That latter ruling, issued Monday by Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, found that the House Oversight Committee had a right to review Trump’s financial records. Mehta said that according “to the Oversight Committee, it believes that the requested records will aid its consideration of strengthening ethics and disclosure laws, as well as amending the penalties for violating such laws.” Mehta also pointed out that the committee believes Trump’s financial records will allow it to ensure that the president complies with anti-bribery guidelines outlined in the Constitution.

“It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a president for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct – past or present – even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry," Mehta noted. To that end, he ordered that Trump’s longstanding accounting firm, Mazars USA, produce documents it prepared for the Trump Organization going back to 2011.

Mehta’s ruling upended Trump’s efforts to block the release of the accounting records, an effort Trump’s lawyers claimed was necessary because Congress wasn’t seeking the records as part of any authentic legislative actions. That was always a weak argument and Mehta’s ruling emphasized Congress’s broad oversight authority. Trump’s lawyers are certain to appeal because the ruling also undermines similar justifications used by the Treasury Department to withhold Trump’s tax returns from Congress, as well as arguments made by his lawyers in a separate case seeking to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. from releasing their Trump-related records.

Back on the White House lawn, Trump was having none of it.

“Well, we disagree with that ruling,” the president responded Monday evening when asked about the Mehta ruling. “It’s crazy – because you look at it; this never happened to any other president. They’re trying to get a redo. They’re trying to get what we used to call in school: a deal – a ‘do-over.’”