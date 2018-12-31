Trump's decision to shrink size of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument could impact hundreds of bee species

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is a federally protected area found in central southern Utah. It is about 1.9 million acres and one of the top locations for bee diversity in the United States.

However, it was reduced in size by President Donald Trump late in 2017 in a proclamation that turned one large monument into three smaller ones.

The monument was originally designated by President Bill Clinton in 1996, due to the land being home to "many different vegetative communities and numerous types of endemic plants and their pollinators."

At the time of the proclamation, it was unclear how many pollinators were in this area.



Therefore, a handful of entomologists set out season after season to observe and classify wild bees throughout the monument. They found 660 species of known bees from the Grand Staircase, including 49 undescribed species, in a four-year study published Nov. 7, 2018.

The team includes Joseph S. Wilson, associate professor of biology at Utah State University; Olivia Messinger Carril, Ph.D. researcher and middle school science teacher; and Matt Kelly, author and editor of TheBeeReport.com.

There are nearly as many bee species in Grand Staircase as there are in the entire eastern U.S., where there are 750 species east of the Mississippi River.

"Even for Utah, which is a pretty diverse state for bees with over 1,000 species, Grand Staircase is a hotspot for bee diversity, with over half of the bees known from the state being found within its boundaries," the team said in an email to AccuWeather.

The exact reasons for this diversity are not entirely clear, although deserts and arid regions around the world are known for their high bee diversity. It is likely related to the high diversity of flowering plants, the long flowering season and the many habitats in the area.

This study described the rich bee community found in this area. While working on this study, a second study came about because the team heard rumors that the federal government had intentions to reduce the size of the national monument.

"As soon as the new proposed boundaries were released, we started working to see how these new boundaries would affect the bees," the team said.

The researchers conducted the second study, published on Dec. 4, 2018, to address the fact that the monument has now been cut almost in half and has been divided into three management units.



