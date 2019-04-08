Trump's open secret on Secret Service, security clearances

Donald Trump's carelessness follows him into the Oval Office. And Monday, while he fires Randolph Alles, a Chinese is in court over Mar-a-Lago: Our view

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators didn't establish that Donald Trump criminally conspired with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. But it wasn't for lack of trying by Moscow.

Russian affiliates made "multiple offers" to help Trump, according to Attorney General William Barr's synopsis of Mueller's report. A presidential campaign with even a shred of security-minded rectitude would have quickly notified the FBI about Russians dangling dirt on an opponent, rather than eagerly taking a meeting, but Team Trump evidently didn't give it a thought.

Now this carelessness has followed the president into the Oval Office where, as it turns out, top-secret clearances are handed out like Halloween candy, and a Chinese woman with a thumb drive of malicious software (along with four cellphones and a laptop) talked her way past the Secret Service recently to enter Trump's "Winter White House" estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

It all adds up to a fast-and-loose attitude toward security:

►News reports last year described scores of White House officials lacking long-term security clearances while background checks dragged on endlessly. Last month, Tricia Newbold — an 18-year career White House employee who handles those reviews — came forward as a whistleblower to reveal how 25 officials who failed background checks were subsequently granted access to the nation's secrets.

The initial denials were based on such concerns as "foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use and criminal conduct," but higher-ups in the White House ordered denials reversed "without proper analysis, documentation, or a full understanding and acceptance of the risks," according to a summary of Newbold's interview by congressional staffers.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with documents and testimony provided to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, identified one of the 25 as Trump's son-in-law, senior adviser Jared Kushner, who adjudicators worried might be compromised by foreign influence, outside business activities or personal conduct uncovered in a background check. Even the CIA expressed serious concerns. But Trump intervened to order that Kushner receive top-secret clearance, overruling then-Chief of Staff John Kelly, according to The New York Times.

Yujing Zhang, left, at her court hearing on April 8, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Florida. More

►Trump's frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida resort, challenge a Secret Service that says it must defer to club employees in crosschecking visitors. This might explain why Chinese national Yujing Zhang managed to enter the resort March 30 with all her electronic gear. After a receptionist grew suspicious, Zhang was arrested.

Prosecutors said Monday that a search of her hotel room later turned up a slew of additional suspicious items, including a signal detector that can ferret out hidden cameras, another cellphone and nine USB drives. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the incident evidence of threatening behavior by China. According to the Miami Herald, Zhang's case has been added to an ongoing FBI investigation involving former Florida massage parlor owner Cindy Yang, who has allegedly been selling Chinese businesses access to Mar-a-Lago and the Trump family.

Trump dismissed Zhang's arrest as a fluke ("No, I'm not concerned at all"), but word came Monday that Secret Service Director Randolph Alles is on his way out. Senior Democratic leaders in Congress have rightly asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to assess whether the Mar-a-Lago operation is a national security risk, and one of the new Secret Service director's priorities should be to improve procedures at all of Trump's private clubs. Separately, the House Oversight Committee is investigating how the Trump White House issues security clearances.