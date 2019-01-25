Trump’s Risk Deepens After Mueller Arrests Longtime Ally Stone

(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s arrest of Roger Stone could carry serious implications for President Donald Trump with the prosecutor describing how his campaign pursued information about hacked emails concerning his opponent.

The seven-count indictment lays out a series of contacts between Stone and senior campaign officials deep into 2016 concerning the release of hacked information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign by WikiLeaks, a group linked to the Russian government. In particular, it alleges that a senior campaign aide initiated those contacts.

After WikiLeaks released stolen Democratic National Committee emails on July 22, 2016, “a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. STONE thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1,” the indictment said. The description of “Organization 1” in the indictment matches WikiLeaks.

Mueller’s indictment also describes how a “high-ranking Trump campaign official” was in touch with Stone in October 2016 ahead of the release of additional damaging information about Clinton’s campaign by WikiLeaks. An associate of that official texted Stone after the release to say, “Well done.” The high-ranking official was Stephen Bannon, who later served as Trump’s top strategist, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Stone insisted that he’s innocent.

“I will plead not guilty to these charges,” Stone said outside the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I will defeat them in court. I believe this is a politically motivated investigation.”

The president has tried in recent months to downplay his connections to Stone, who had a brief role as a top adviser in Trump’s presidential campaign until August 2015 but has been a Trump supporter and adviser for decades.

“I will not testify against the president because I would have to bear false witness against him,” Stone added.

Trump’s Tweet

“Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country!” Trump tweeted Friday in his first comment on Stone’s arrest. “NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Stone’s alleged crimes have “nothing to do with the president.”

But House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, said in a statement that his committee “will be eager to learn just who directed a senior campaign official to contact Stone about additional damaging information held by Wikileaks” just “days before Donald Trump called on Russia to ‘find the 30,000 emails that are missing’ from Hillary Clinton’s email server.”

In 2017, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn’t recall having a conversation with Stone “basically past the first week or two of our campaign,” and that “I didn’t really deal with Roger too much.”

Asked who in the campaign did, Trump Jr. replied, “I don’t know if anyone did.” He added, "I don’t know that he had an actual role in our campaign.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said that Trump did have a few phone calls with Stone during the campaign based on the phone records he reviewed. Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has also said he kept in communication with Stone during the campaign.

Stone was arrested by FBI agents Friday on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing a probe and witness tampering.

WikiLeaks posted a tweet citing Barry Pollack, a U.S. lawyer for the group’s founder Julian Assange, saying“the dawn military-style arrest” of Stone “was wholly unnecessary and served no purpose other than intimidation.”

The 66-year-old Republican operative began working with Trump in 1980s. Along the way, he helped Trump explore earlier presidential bids, starting with the 1988 race. When Trump considered running ahead of the 2012 and 2016 elections, Stone was one of the first consultants he turned to.

In December, Trump tweeted about Stone saying publicly he wasn’t planning to provide damaging information about the president: “‘I will never testify against Trump.’ This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about ‘President Trump.’ Nice to know that some people still have ‘guts!’”