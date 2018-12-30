Trump's tweets: Judges in government secrecy cases say they are 'speculation' and not 'pure fact'

"Speculation." "Unofficial information." "Political statements rather than assertions of pure fact."

Those are words federal judges have used to describe President Donald Trump’s tweets while guarding the secrecy of ongoing investigations that have shadowed his presidency.

And in an unusual twist, these rulings mark victories for Trump’s own Justice Department, which has argued repeatedly that the president’s comments on the probes are not always to be taken literally, or to be trusted.

In one tweet in March 2017, Trump claimed that the Obama administration tapped his phones as a candidate in Trump Tower. He insisted in May 2017 that he had the "absolute right" to meet with Russians in the Oval Office, even if critics worried he revealed state secrets. And he announced in June 2017 that he was under investigation for firing the FBI director.

Presidents don't tend to announce they are under investigation.

Trump's voluminous tweeting and other public statements offer regular insight into his thinking – and his disregard for the secrecy that traditionally surrounds national security issues.

But his administration has repeatedly, and successfully, urged federal judges to find that his comments are not reason enough to force the government to give up documents that would confirm whether what he is saying is true.

“Because the President’s tweet amounts to speculation, it does not” require agencies to acknowledge whether documents exist, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled in a case concerning whether Trump was under investigation.

"As already discussed, the President's statements may very well be based on media reports or his own personal knowledge, or could simply be viewed as political statements intended to counter media accounts about the Russia investigation, rather than assertions of pure fact," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled in a case seeking release of the government synopsis of a dossier of information about Trump.

Those conclusions – that the president’s statements on national security are not always to be taken literally, or to be trusted – are legal victories for his Justice Department, which has argued repeatedly that the president’s public comments are no reason to force the government to divulge its national security secrets.

On Nov. 30, government lawyers argued in another case before Mehta that Trump’s tweets complaining about surveillance of a campaign aide were nothing more than “generalized, vague allegations of misconduct based on no personal knowledge."

"There is no evidence that he was formally overruling agency determinations via tweeted quotation of Fox & Friends," department lawyers wrote.

What’s more, the lawyers wrote, when Trump quotes someone else on Twitter accusing the government of misconduct, that “cannot be assumed to be his confirmation of the media reporting based on government information, and it is not evidence of government misconduct.”

Despite Trump’s affinity for weighing in on sensitive matters, judges in several cases have repeatedly sided with the department and the FBI in refusing to acknowledge whether documents even exist. But legal experts said it was rare for a president to publicly discuss secret records.

"It's extremely unusual for a president to do things like this – actually, it's unheard-of," said Ian Samuel, a former Justice Department lawyer who is now an associate professor of law at Indiana University.

Trump's tweets created headaches in other cases, such as court challenges to block immigration from majority-Muslim countries. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, said he hadn't sought help from Trump in fighting the president's travel ban, but welcomed it.

Its kinda odd to have the defendant in HawaiivTrump acting as our co-counsel.We don't need the help but will take it! pic.twitter.com/8ehqkLkOY2 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 5, 2017

The documents at stake in at least four court battles deal with investigations of the Trump administration, including the foundation for Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The rulings came in cases filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which allows members of the public to request government documents. Ordinarily, the government has wide latitude to reject requests for national-security information or records about ongoing investigations. But media outlets and nonprofits have argued that the president’s comments on those issues undermined the government’s basis for keeping them secret.