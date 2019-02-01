Trump's Venezuela policy is also good 2020 politics in key state of Florida

WASHINGTON – Embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro might not be listening Friday when Vice President Mike Pence gives a microphone to exiled Venezuelans living in South Florida.

But Pence's trip to Miami, to showcase the administration's hard-line efforts to oust Maduro, is likely to resonate with an all-important bloc of Latino voters in the nation's largest swing state.

And that could help another embattled president: Donald Trump.

No Republican presidential candidate has won the White House in nearly a century without carrying Florida – a state also known for its razor-thin election margins.

"It’s very hard to see a scenario where the president gets re-elected without winning Florida," said Democratic strategist Steve Schale who ran Barack Obama's 2008 campaign in Florida.

Trump's tough stance on Maduro is very popular in Florida among that state’s Cuban and Venezuelan populations, which account for more than 1.5 million of the state's 21 million residents. It also resonates with the Colombian community, which is growing in political importance in Florida's most populous county: Miami-Dade.

"Although I don't think this is the primary motivation for the (Trump administration's) policy, it is definitely an advantage," said Dario Moreno, professor of political science at Florida International University and an expert on Florida and Cuban-American politics.

In 2016, Trump lost Miami-Dade County by a bigger margin than did GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who lives in West Miami. Nearly all of the approximately 150,000 voters who split their ticket between Rubio and Hillary Clinton were Latinos, according to Moreno.

"And that could easily move to either the Republican column or easily stay in the Democratic column" in 2020, he said.

A student walks past a painting of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez on a wall in Caracas on January 29, 2019. - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro moved Tuesday to try to check the growing clout of opposition rival Juan Guaido as the United States tightened its stranglehold on the leftist regime's main source of revenues. More

Trump and his top advisers have clearly stated they are considering “all options” to force Maduro out and support opposition leader Juan Guaido, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, who has declared himself interim president.

Venezuelans are suffering from a spiraling economic and humanitarian crisis. The dire conditions have prompted at least 3 million Venezuelans to flee their homeland, creating a refugee crisis in the region.

Cuban-Americans are very attuned to the Venezuelan crisis because they see it as a replay in many ways of what they went through with Fidel Castro – a repressive ruler implementing a ruinous economic policy. The close diplomatic relationship between Cuba and Venezuela adds to their ire.

"If you’re hitting Cuba hard, you’re also hurting Venezuela and vice versa,” said Frank O. Mora, director of the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Studies at Florida International University.

Trump is not going to win the Hispanic vote in Florida, Schale said. But he can grow his share of the vote by focusing on issues important to segments of the population.

"For Republicans, it's more about finding places where they can impact the margins," he said.

Cuba has been a long and fervent supporter of Venezuela’s socialist leaders, starting with Hugo Chavez’ ascension to power in 1999 and extending through Maduro’s presidency. Former Cuban President Fidel Castro was extremely close to Chavez; the Venezuelan revolutionary saw Castro as a father figure and Castro helped groom Maduro to succeed Chavez when the latter became ill with cancer.