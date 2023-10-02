Trump Apparently Calls in Massive McDonalds Order to NYC Courthouse

Donald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they visited the White House. He also dined on some of the iconic chain’s food when he was recovering from COVID-19, ordering his favorite meal—a Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake. Prior to Monday’s big lunch, Trump was reportedly berated in court with accusations that he lied for decades about the value of his properties. The civil suit could cost Trump as much as $250 million after a judge ruled he was liable for fraud.

WATCH: Donald Trump seen ordering mountains of McDonald's during court lunch break👀 pic.twitter.com/GbBnr8eh5q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2023

