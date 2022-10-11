Trump Appeals Dismissal of His Vast Civil Suit Against Clinton

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic party and dozens of others of conspiring undermine his single term in office.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trump on Tuesday filed a notice of the appeal with US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who tossed out the case last month saying the lawsuit was a “manifesto” without valid claims.

Read More: Trump Suit Against Hillary Clinton Dismissed as ‘Manifesto’

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.