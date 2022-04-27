Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, fine over failure to comply with subpoena

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a rally in Ohio
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luc Cohen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Letitia James
    American lawyer and politician

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a contempt ruling and a $10,000-per-day fine over his failure to comply with a subpoena by New York state's attorney general about his business practices, his lawyer said in a Wednesday court filing.

The state judge, Arthur Engoron, on Monday held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation launched three years ago into whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.

The Republican former president denies wrongdoing and has called the probe by the Democratic state attorney general politically motivated. His lawyer, Alina Habba, said during a court hearing in Manhattan on Monday that Trump did not have any of the documents James had requested.

Engoron said he would fine Trump $10,000 per day until he complies with the subpoena. The judge said Trump did not provide enough evidence that he conducted a thorough search for the documents.

James' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's appeal.

In the past, James has said the investigation had found "significant evidence" that the Trump Organization included misleading asset valuations in more than a decade of its financial statements.

The attorney general has questioned how the company valued the Trump brand, as well as golf clubs in New York and Scotland and Trump's own penthouse apartment in midtown Manhattan's Trump Tower.

In some cases the assets were overvalued to obtain favorable loan terms and in other cases they were undervalued to win tax benefits, the attorney general has said.

In her appeal to New York state's Appellate Division, Habba said Trump had "proffered a timely response to the subpoena." She said she would ask the appellate court to review whether the fine "serves any purpose as either a compensatory or coercive remedy," arguing that James failed to show her office was harmed by Trump's conduct.

The former president previously lost a bid to quash the subpoena, then failed to produce the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with N.Y. attorney general

    Former President Donald Trump has been found in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the New York attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he complies.

  • Trump's $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump must pay a fine of $10,000 per day starting on Tuesday until he complies with a subpoena to hand over material about his business practices to New York's attorney general, a New York judge said, adding that the clock was ticking on completing the probe. The state judge, Arthur Engoron, on Monday held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation launched three years ago into the whether the Trump Organization improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits. In a written ruling, Engoron wrote that James' office had "satisfied its burden of demonstrating that Mr. Trump willfully disobeyed a lawful court order" and said Trump must pay $10,000 per day, beginning on Tuesday, until he complies.

  • U.S. trade agency suspends Ukraine IP rights review due to war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has suspended a trade review of Ukraine's intellectual property practices due to Russia's invasion and removed oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from watch lists due to improvements in their protections of IP rights. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in its annual "Special 301" investigation of trading partners' intellectual property rights protections that it is keeping China on a Priority Watch List due to concerns raised about the effectiveness of amendments to its patent, copyright and criminal laws enacted last year. Ukraine had previously been on the USTR's Priority Watch List -- indicating the highest level of concern -- due to the use of unlicensed software by Ukrainian government agencies, lack of an effective means to combat widespread online copyright infringements, and concerns about the collection of royalties.

  • Three people killed, another hurt in Rock Hill shooting, police say

    Three people were killed and another person was hurt in an overnight shooting in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

  • COVID antivirals can save lives, but access is still limited. Biden announces plan to change that.

    Underused COVID-19 antivirals such as Paxlovid could save more lives. The Biden administration pledges to make them more available.

  • Trump appeals NY judge’s contempt ruling

    Former President Trump on Wednesday began his appeal of a New York state judge’s ruling holding him in contempt and fining him $10,000 for every day that he doesn’t comply with a state attorney general subpoena. Trump’s attorney filed a notice of appeal with the New York Supreme Court just two days after Judge Arthur…

  • More audio tapes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy leaked to media

    More comments made by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, from Bakersfield, are being leaked to the media.

  • Missouri faces more lawsuits over lack of redistricting map

    With the state’s Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election. Republican congressional candidate Paul Berry III, who filed the latest lawsuit in federal court, said Wednesday that the continued uncertainty over Missouri's U.S. House districts is affecting his ability to campaign. Missouri is the only state not to have at least passed a redistricting plan, though uncertainties remain in several other states.

  • Conservatives Will Use the Fight Over Prayer in Schools to Attack Diversity

    Steve Liss/GettyConservatives have a new hero in their culture war over public schooling. His name is Joseph Kennedy, a former public high school football coach who lost his job in 2015 after refusing his employer’s demand that he stop engaging in on-field prayer following games—which the school district deemed a violation of the separation of church and state.At least one parent complained that their child (who identifies as an atheist) was being coerced into participating in the post-game team

  • Texas man faces DUI manslaughter arrest in fatal golf cart crash in Floridian National Golf Club

    A man was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge after a passenger in a golf cart police said he was driving fell off and died.

  • DJI Becomes Most Prominent Chinese Firm to Halt Russia Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Drone-maker SZ DJI Technology Co. has halted all business activities in Russia and Ukraine, becoming the highest-profile Chinese company to withdraw from the war-torn region.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Ear

  • Judge holds Trump in contempt over documents in N.Y. fraud probe

    A New York judge is holding former President Donald Trump in contempt and fining him $10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents to investigators with the New York Attorney General's office. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero with more details.

  • EU warns Elon Musk that being too lax on Twitter moderation could get the platform banned in Europe

    EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said he wanted to give Elon Musk a "reality check" during an interview with The Financial Times.

  • Pilot rescued after helicopter crashes in Lake Apopka, officials say

    A helicopter crashed into Lake Apopka early Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

  • Biden praises 'force of nature' Madeleine Albright at funeral

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden called former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright a "force of nature" on Wednesday at a memorial service attended by former presidents in honor of the first woman to serve as the United States' top diplomat. Albright, who served as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, died last month of cancer. Biden praised Albright for her grace, humanity and intellect, and said she changed the tide of history.

  • Walmart is No Longer Selling These Ground Beef Products After a Recall

    If you've purchased ground beef within the last few months, you'll want to check your fridge or freezer.On April 25, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled 120,872 pounds of ground beef products, due to possible contamination of E. coli O103. The beef was sold at Walmart, as well as under brands that are available at Whole Foods, Target, Winn-Dixie, and more.Related: These Are Costco's Most Popular

  • U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for gun at airport -police

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn has been cited by police for possessing a gun at an airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, the local police department said, adding to a string of controversies for the first-term lawmaker ahead of a contested primary election. Cawthorn was "cooperative" with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and the department "took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure," the department said in a statement posted on Twitter. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration confirmed that agents had detected a firearm at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Tuesday morning, but declined to release passenger details.

  • Live updates | Canada sanctions more than 200 loyal to Putin

    The Canadian government said Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions on more than 200 people who are loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have been backing separatist rebels in the Donbas area for eight years following Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The Canadian sanctions are focused on the renewed Russian attempt to annex areas of the Donbas by targeting people attempting to support the next phase of the two-month-old Russian war on Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump's longtime appraisers, Cushman & Wakefield, ordered to obey NY AG Letitia James' subpoenas

    In a second victory for NY AG Letitia James, the appraisal giant was ordered to comply with her Trump-probe subpoenas by the same judge who just held Trump in contempt.

  • Fauci says the U.S. is ‘out of the pandemic phase’

    Cases are rising again, but nowhere near the Omicron peak.