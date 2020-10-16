Trump appeared to fall for a satirical post which joked that Twitter shut itself down to stop criticism of Joe Biden

President Donald Trump in Greenville, North Carolina, on October 15, 2020. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Donald Trump shared a satirical story claiming that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had shut down the social network's servers to protect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The story, by conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee, was joking about Twitter's attempts earlier this week to limit the spread of a questionable New York Post story about Hunter Biden.

Trump shared the story on Friday morning without seeming to realize it was a joke, writing: "Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T."

Trump and his allies have claimed that tech companies are ideologically biased, but Twitter says the Post story violates its policies about sharing hacked material.

President Donald Trump has appeared to fall for a satirical article joking that Twitter closed down its entire network to stop damaging information about Democratic nominee Joe Biden from spreading.

Early Friday morning the president shared an article by "The Babylon Bee" — titled "Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News" — adding: "Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T."

Trump's tweet which shared a satirical article by The Babylon Bee, taken around 8 a.m. EDT October 16, 2020. Donald J. Trump/Twitter

The Babylon Bee is a conservative satirical website that pokes fun at Democrats and liberals. In its Twitter bio, the publication describes itself as "fake news you can trust."

The article jokingly linked Twitter's brief outage on Thursday to its Wednesday decision to limit the spread of a questionable New York Post article about Biden's son, Hunter, and unsubstantiated claims about his business activities in Ukraine.

Twitter has said that the article breaks its policies on sharing material that has been hacked.

In the joke article, The Babylon Bee described Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey as panic-ordering his website to close down in response to negative information about Biden and his family spreading.

"Dorsey smashed a glass box in his office reading 'Break In Case Of Bad Publicity For Democrats.' Inside the case was a sledgehammer for smashing Twitter's servers," the article said.

The president's tweet about the article is still live as of 8 a.m. EDT, about one hour after the tweet was sent. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after Trump's tweet, The Babylon Bee retweeted a 2018 satirical article titled: "President Trump Declares The Babylon Bee His Most-Trusted News Source."

—The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 16, 2020

Trump had seized on the satirical article to hammer home his narrative that tech companies are biased against conservatives, and are working with Democrats to suppress damaging information about their party.

GOP senators said they plan to subpoena Dorsey to testify about Twitter's decision to block the link to the Post's story.

Social media companies including Twitter have long denied claims of ideological bias.

Trump has frequently shared right-wing conspiracy theories and disinformation on Twitter, which in recent months has attached warnings that he was spreading misleading or false information.

In respones to Twitter's slowing the spread of the Post story, Trump renewed his calls to repeal Section 230, the bill protecting social media giants from bearing legal responsibility for content posted on their platforms.

