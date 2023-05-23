Trump, appearing by video, warned that violating protective order in Stormy Daniels hush money case could lead to sanctions

NEW YORK -- Judge Juan Merchan warned former president Donald Trump Tuesday that he needed to stick to the terms of a protective order limiting what he can say about the Stormy Daniels hush money case or risk sanctions — including the possibility of a contempt citation.

Responding to concerns from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Merchan imposed a protective order on Trump and his team to block them from talking about evidence or witnesses in the case on social media. Tuesday’s hearing was held to review that order.

“Violating the court order may result in sanctions,” Merchan told Trump, who appeared in the NYC courtroom via video.

Trump, with two American flags in the background and wearing a red tie with blue and white stripe, was seated next to his lawyer, Todd Blanche, who told Merchan that Trump was concerned his rights were being violated as he launches his bid for re-election.

But Blanche told the judge, “I have made it clear that that is not your intention,” and that Trump planned to comply with the rules.

Merchan agreed.

“It is not my intent to impede in any way with Mr. Trump’s campaign for president of the United States,” he said.

Trump could face contempt charges if he uses evidence shared by prosecutors in pre-trial discovery to intimidate witnesses or anyone else involved in the case. The order would also bar Trump or his layers from sharing evidence with third parties or posting information on social media.

Prosecutors requested the protective order based on Trump’s “longstanding and perhaps singular history” of using social media to inflame those both with and against him.

Both Bragg and Merchan have received threats over the case.

The judge’s mandate doesn’t prevent Trump from speaking about the prosecution where he’s charged with paying off porn star Stormy Daniels, a Playboy model and a Trump Tower doorman as part of a “catch and kill” scheme intended to cover up damaging information during his 2016 campaign.

Prosecutors allege he illegally disguised payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen. with the money then paid to Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged affair in 2006.

Last month, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his unprecedented first day in court.

Ahead of last month’s arraignment, Trump warned on social media of “death and destruction” if charges were to be filed and described Bragg as an “animal” in comments widely derided as racist.

This case is one of several currently facing Trump during his campaign for reelection next year. He was recently found liable for battery and defamation in connection with an alleged sexual assault of writer E. Jean Carroll.

And the Justice Department was examining whether he mishandled or obstructed classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his potential role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.