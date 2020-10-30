    Advertisement

    Trump appears to mock Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask at campaign rally

    At a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Mich., on Friday, President Trump appeared to mock Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask, saying she was being “very politically correct.”

    Video Transcript

    DONALD TRUMP: And I do believe Laura Ingraham is here someplace. Where is Laura?

    [CHEERING]

    Where is she? [CHUCKLING] Where is Laura? I can't recognize you. Is that a mask? No way. Are you wearing a mask? I've never seen her in a mask. Look at you. Whoa, she's being very politically correct. Whoa. Whoa, I've never seen-- Laura Ingraham, she's fantastic. Thank you, Laura.

    [CHEERING]

    Ah, yes, I've never seen that before.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.