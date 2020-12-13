Trump-appointed judges among 86 who have so far dismissed election fraud law suits

Trump

Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in the courts have been rejected by at least 86 judges, an analysis has found - among them 38 judges appointed by Republicans, and several appointed by Mr Trump himself.

On Friday the Supreme Court ruled against the president, dismissing an effort led by Texas to stop the votes from four swing states counting for Joe Biden.

Mr Trump on Sunday morning told Fox News he was "so disappointed" by their decision, ending what seemed to be their final throw of the dice. Mr Trump was expected at a Friday night White House Christmas party, but did not appear to greet his guests, The New York Times reported.

"We've proven it [fraud], but no judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court - I am so disappointed in them," said Mr Trump.

"No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard."

Trump

The Trump campaign has filed almost 60 suits.

Marc Elias, a lawyer with the Democrats who is keeping a tally of the cases, said that the White House has lost 58, and won one - a minor suit in Pennsylvania, which shortened the period of time in which Pennsylvania voters could fix errors on certain postal ballots.

Under Mr Trump, the Republican administration has appointed more than 200 judges, almost a record for any president in their first term.

The judges who rejected Mr Trump's cases ranged in age from 42 to 82, according to an analysis by the Washington Post.

“Voters, not lawyers, choose the president,” said Judge Stephanos Bibas, a former prosecutor and law professor appointed in 2017 to the US Circuit Court by Mr Trump, as he rejected an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s votes for Mr Biden.

Judge Brett H. Ludwig, a Trump nominee who took the bench in September, called a suit in Wisconsin “extraordinary.”

“A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred,” he wrote.

Story continues

“This Court has allowed plaintiff the chance to make his case and he has lost on the merits.”

Mr Trump has been dismayed that so many judges he appointed are refusing to go along with him.

“This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice,” he tweeted.

“The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court!”