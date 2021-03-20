Trump-appointed Social Security Administration officials test Biden's ability to forge new agenda

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Shepherd
·National Politics Reporter
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP)
Donald Trump and Joe Biden. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP)

President Biden is facing increasing pressure to remove two Social Security Administration officials appointed by his Republican predecessor, a standoff that could test the limits of his ability to undo Donald Trump’s legacy.

The brewing controversy surrounds Andrew Saul and David Black, the agency's commissioner and deputy commissioner, whom Trump appointed to fixed-term positions that don’t end until 2025. As term appointees, they can't be removed by Biden except for cause, but unions and Capitol Hill alike are demanding that Biden find a way to remove them, accusing them of creating a toxic work environment, contributing to low morale due to staff cuts, and sidelining the agency’s administrative law judges.

The continued presence of the Trump appointees underscores the difficulties the Biden administration faces when trying to roll back some of the previous administration’s efforts to reshape the federal government. While traditional political appointees must resign or face being fired when a new administration comes in, presidents are also able to install fixed-term employees to boards and other government positions that can outlast their administration.

Saul, a New York businessman and Republican donor, and Black, a former Bush administration staffer, have been in their positions since 2019. According to critics, the two officials have engaged in “no-holds-barred union busting” and eliminated the agency’s pre-pandemic telework program, forcing over 10,000 employees to commute to work — a rule change that continues despite the onset of COVID-19. (That did not apply to Saul, who reportedly continued to work from home as thousands of his employees commuted during the onset of the pandemic.)

Andrew Saul and David Black. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, SSA.gov)
Andrew Saul and David Black. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, SSA.gov)

In December 2020, two major unions representing thousands of Social Security Administration employees called for Biden to take decisive action to remove the pair after he took office, believing that Saul and Black actively worked to “undermine the agency’s mission” through intentionally hamstringing internal operations and allegedly violating major ethics rules.

The officials also face more serious accusations beyond cultivating a troublesome work environment. According to two inspector general complaints filed in January of this year and reviewed by Yahoo News, an administrative law judge claimed that Saul, Black and their deputies put “illegitimate political pressure on Administrative Law Judges to reduce the rate of Social Security disability case approval.”

The whistleblower said the complaints were initially acknowledged by the inspector general, but they have yet to receive any further communication.

The SSA Office of the Inspector General did not immediately return a request for comment.

Both officials were given a vote of no confidence by the American Federation of Government Employees’ Council 220, a group representing 26,000 SSA employees. The Association of Administrative Law Judges, a group representing over 1,000 judges responsible for making decisions on disability claims, likewise found that 88 percent of its membership had “no confidence” in Saul or Black.

“They want to actually damage the agency, to dismantle the system, because it's an ideological drive,” said Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, an advocacy group representing Social Security beneficiaries and agency employees.

Lawson’s group has been one of the organizations publicly sounding the alarm against Saul and Black. They began to put public pressure on the incoming Biden administration in December, alongside the unions.

Then New York businessman Andrew Saul testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to be commissioner of the Social Security Administration in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill October 02, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Andrew Saul on Oct. 2, 2018, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee to be commissioner of the Social Security Administration. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

According to Lawson and other sources familiar with conversations within the SSA, Biden’s four-person transition advisory committee attempted to put backstops within the agency to limit Saul and Black by installing union-friendly Democratic staffers. Scott Frey of the AFL-CIO joined as Saul’s chief of staff, and Kilolo Kijakazi of the Urban Institute replaced Trump administration-era deputy Mark Warshawsky as the deputy commissioner of the Office of Retirement and Disability Policy.

Yet those leading the effort to oust the two Trump-appointed officials believe the current White House’s actions fall short.

The complaints detail an example of Saul and Black's behavior by recalling a meeting in February 2020. Brian Blase, then special assistant for health to the Trump White House’s National Economic Council, met with management in the SSA’s Office of Hearings Operations to demand that the agency fire administrative law judges with high rates of disability claim approval.

“Agency staff purportedly pointed out that they could not legally do this, but were nonetheless directed to take steps to reduce payment rates,” one of the complaints read.

The whistleblower asserted that this demand to fire judges based on positive disability check rulings came from agency leadership, namely Saul and Black.

“I am concerned about the apparent acquiescence of the Office of Hearings Operations leadership to Trump Administration demands to bring norm-shattering illegal pressure on ALJs to reduce the ratio of disability grants to rejections,” wrote the whistleblower in one of their complaints.

The Social Security Administration&#39;s main campus is seen in Woodlawn, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
The Social Security Administration's main campus in Woodlawn, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

This isn’t the first time this type of complaint about political pressure has come up. In 1984, a union representing administrative law judges sued Margaret Heckler, then secretary of health and human services, over a practice known as the Bellmon Review, which allowed members of the SSA to place judges who doled out high percentages of positive disability rulings “under review.”

The union felt this review process put political and, in turn, unethical pressure on judges to rule before fairly hearing each case. The U.S. District Court agreed, finding that the agency retained “an unjustifiable preoccupation with allowance rates to the extent that [administrative law judges] could reasonably feel pressure to issue fewer allowance decisions in the name of accuracy.”

In turn, the agency scrapped the program. But fears remain that a similar system will return under Saul and Black’s leadership.

The whistleblower, in an interview with Yahoo News, said they spoke to Jack Smalligan, a former longtime Office of Management and Budget employee who sat on Biden’s SSA advisory board; he acknowledged the complaints but did not follow up. The White House declined to comment on the record.

When reached for comment, the SSA did not directly acknowledge the allegations, instead referring to a recent statement made by Saul detailing the agency’s efforts. “The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner have taken unprecedented steps to keep employees safe during the pandemic while also continuing their focus on improving service to the public,” read an emailed statement from the agency.

Lawson explained that his group will soon begin to turn the heat up on the Biden administration. “It's generally a known thing that Social Security can fall pretty far down the ‘pay no mind’ list without a dedicated grassroots, which is what we are, to making sure it doesn't,” said Lawson, who added that what is needed is a “new confirmed commissioner to implement the Biden vision.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2020. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

There’s support for this among Democrats on Capitol Hill as well. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee's subcommittee on Social Security, is also calling for the removal of the two officials.

“Saul and Black are incapable of carrying out Democrats’ vision of protecting and expanding Social Security,” Brown said in a statement in mid-February. He is accusing them of being “agents of the Trump Social Security agenda,” intent on cutting benefits, attacking employees and denying legitimate applicants due process.

“No one has been safe from their path of destruction,” he said.

Brown told Yahoo News in an interview that he sees a functional SSA as the “underpinning of our democratic system.”

He said he has not yet personally asked Biden to fire Saul and Black, but his subcommittee staff is in regular communication with White House staff on the situation. Brown suggested that both he and Biden would prefer it if the two officials stepped down rather than having to be fired. He noted the lengthy legal fight either could take against the White House.

“One of my jobs is to make them not want to stay, because they are pursuing an agenda counter to what this president wants,” said Brown. “It’s pretty lonely in that job, and we want to make them feel lonelier.”

It is possible that Saul and Black will try to see out their full terms, and Biden can’t fire them without a clear cause. But Brown sees that fight as still winnable — “it will just take longer,” he said.

“We’ll wear them down. And if they want to live their lives that way, I guess it's their choice. Eventually they’ll get fired. Eventually Biden will remove them,” he said. “I’m not saying that because Biden’s promised that — just because I think that’s the way things are going to work.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago suburb’s reparations proposal divides Black community

    On Monday, Evanston, Ill., is set to become the first American city to provide reparations to some of its Black residents. While local leadership praises the plan, many Black residents across the city, who make up just over 18 percent of the population, are divided on how the final program has taken shape.

  • COVID vaccines might stop a '4th wave' in the U.S. But the rest of the world isn't so lucky.

    Despite the rosy view from a few select countries, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is rising. After peaking on Jan. 11 and dropping by half over the next month, global cases reversed course in mid-February and began to rebound.

  • QAnon Supporter Crashed Army Reserve Base After Threatening to Unleash ‘Crazy Stupid’ Plan: Docs

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyAn AR-15-owning QAnon acolyte caught with armor-piercing bullets drove from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. on March 3 and told U.S. Capitol Police officers that he was “maybe going to do something crazy stupid tomorrow”—the day followers of the discredited conspiracy theory falsely believed former President Donald Trump would re-assume the presidency, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Mar. 19 in federal court.Ian Alan Olson, who made the 800-mile trip in a 2016 Subaru festooned with QAnon slogans, told a soldier on duty outside the Capitol that he was going to “test the National Guard tomorrow to see if they were loyal to the people or to the President,” that he was “willing to die to fulfill this mission,” and that his “actions would unite eight billion people,” the complaint says.If he ended up getting shot by the National Guard, Olson contended, he would know the Guard was loyal to President Joe Biden. If the National Guard didn’t shoot him, Olson claimed he would then know the Guard was loyal to the citizenry. He explained that he would be “taken over by the Spirit of Christ and lead the people to unity,” the complaint states, and that “things can only be resolved by the barrel end of a gun.”“Central to the QAnon conspiracy theory is the false belief that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and child-traffickers (allegedly largely comprised of prominent Democratic politicians, so-called ‘Deep State’ government employees, journalists, and Hollywood elite) and that President Trump is secretly working with Q and others to take down the cabal,” says an affidavit attached to the complaint and signed by FBI Special Agent Justin Mosiman of the Milwaukee Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. “Many QAnon adherents (known as ‘Anons’) refer to themselves as ‘digital soldiers’ and believe they are engaged in an epic battle between good and evil and darkness and light. Following the Nov. 3, 2020 election, many prominent QAnon adherents exhorted the ‘Anons’ to ‘trust the plan,’ believing that President-Elect Biden’s victory was illusory and part of a convoluted plan by [an anonymous government official named] Q and others to reveal the crimes of the cabal to the world, resulting in President Trump securing a second term.”HBO’s QAnon Docuseries ‘Q: Into the Storm’ Believes It Has Discovered Q’s IdentityDozens of people accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were open QAnon supporters. The alleged insurrectionist known as the “QAnon Shaman,” for one, left a threatening note for Vice President Mike Pence in the Senate chamber. Another QAnon adherent wearing a “Q” T-shirt was seen physically threatening a police officer and hoped to be seen on video so that the QAnon movement would be duly credited with having taken part in the siege.In Olson’s case, Capitol Police determined he was a danger to himself and others, and admitted him to a D.C. psychiatric hospital. There, Olson was diagnosed with a “brief psychotic disorder,” and discharged on March 5, the complaint says.Ten days later, Olson allegedly drove to an Army Reserve base in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, in his car, which had Q-related phrases such as, “Trust my plan,” “and “WWG1WGA,” a QAnon motto that stands for “Where we go one, we go all,” spray painted across the doors, hood, roof, rear window, and bumpers.Driving onto the base, Olson got out of the vehicle, shouted, “This is for America,” and fired an AR-15 style paintball gun at two uniformed reservists standing about 15 yards away, the filing states. After allegedly shooting “two to three” rounds at the soldiers, Olson’s paintball gun apparently jammed. At that point, the reservists—one of whom is described as a law enforcement officer in civilian life—tackled Olson and held him for police.A search of Olson’s car turned up a gas mask, throwing knives, a police scanner, two-way radios, a taser, and military-style ballistic vest plates, the complaint continues. Officers also found a three-page handwritten manifesto, which contained numerous mentions of Q and “my plan,” according to a detention motion filed by prosecutors.Olson was booked into the Waukesha County Jail on three misdemeanor state charges: terrorist threats; attempted battery; and disorderly conduct. During processing, Olson volunteered that he had recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he failed to send the “message” he had hoped to convey. According to the complaint, he then said he planned on causing “mass casualty” when he got out, and muttered under his breath, “People will remember my name.”After refusing to speak to a mental health worker, Olson was released from custody on March 16. His wife consented to a search of their home, where cops found a—very real—AR-15 rifle with a scope, suppressor, and seven magazines loaded with armor-piercing ammunition. Olson’s family told police there were several handguns “still outstanding,” and that they would turn them over to law enforcement.On March 19, the FBI arrested Olson on two federal charges related to the Army Reserve base incident: assault on United States servicemen on account of service; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees—both misdemeanors.He does not yet have an attorney listed in court records, and could not be reached for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney says the murder trial 'is not about race.' His own line of questioning suggests otherwise.

    Experts say the issue of race is at play not only in George Floyd's death but in the courtroom during jury selection for Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race

    During “New Rules” at the end of Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher took a brief break from the segment’s usual rants to slip in a pretty hilarious insult against Fox News Host Tucker Carlson — by pretty much just accurately summing up Carlson’s whole schtick. The joke was that one of the “New Rules” topics was a matter of absolutely pointless trivia, but Maher acted as though it was an issue of epic importance. Here’s how it went down. “New rule: Stop using the phrase plain vanilla. Vanilla is a flavor just like any other, it comes from the vanilla bean,” Maher said, while a caption called “Critical Taste Theory” appeared onscreen. “You know what other flavor comes from a bean? Chocolate. But you don’t hear the mainstream media using the term plain chocolate — but plain vanilla that’s somehow okay, but what is isn’t okay?” Then Maher ended the gag by suddenly saying “I’m Tucker Carlson Good night,” as a photo of Carlson appeared on screen. Also Read: 'Daily Show' Introduces New Streaming Service Tucker+, Featuring Tucker Carlson's Reactions to Everything (Video) Of course, the whole thing was a parody of how Carlson tends to talk about race — vaguely and broadly, but in terms that critics, even within Fox News, argue convey racist sentiments, for example how he has continually spread falsehoods about the murder of George Floyd. Critics also note that Carlson has had multiple employees with ties to white nationalists, including the former head writer on his Fox News show, and several people at his old website, The Daily Caller. And John Oliver noted on a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight” that Carlson frequently says things that echo white supremacist talking points. Carlson has consistently denied he is racist. In any case, the hinge of Maher’s joke is that “Critical Taste Theory” is an obvious pun on the racial justice concept known as “Critical Race Theory,” something Carlson has frequently complained about. You can probably figure out what the vanilla/chocolate part of the joke referred to for yourself. Read original story Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race At TheWrap

  • Appeals court reinstates conviction against Michael Flynn's former business partner

    A federal appeals court moved on Thursday to reinstate a guilty verdict against the former business partner of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, the AP reports. Why it matters: The case against Bijan Rafiekan, who also served as a member of the Trump transition team, was one of 11 cases transferred by special counsel Robert Mueller to other jurisdictions as he compiled a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential ties to Trump. He again faces the conviction of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Turkish government.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Rafiekan was found guilty in July 2019 of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Turkish government and lying about it to the Justice Department. Thursday's decision said that U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Trenga "erred" by tossing out the guilty verdict against Rafiekan last year, and by "concluding that his own rulings may have led jurors to base their decision on emails he admitted at the trial only for a limited purpose," Politico reports. Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a former Russian ambassador, was not charged in the case against Rafiekan.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. government considers proposal to free Afghan drug lord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a long-standing proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan.

  • One lucky borrower got 17 PPP loans: How the Trump administration lost millions in an effort to shore up small businesses

    While the Paycheck Protection Program has been subject to fraud, the revelations contained in a new report by the inspector general of the Small Business Administration speak instead to a faulty — and costly — implementation.

  • Justin Bieber called out for using Martin Luther King Jr.'s words on new album

    "Justice," Bieber's sixth studio album, was released Friday.

  • We Can Do to the Senate What Brits Did to the House of Lords

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAfter two centuries as an anti-Democratic force, the Senate needs to adapt or it might wake up one day and find that its powers have been stripped down to ceremonial engagements. Don’t laugh! Our neighbors from across the pond not too long ago did exactly this to the House of Lords.The English Parliament has existed since 1295, and since its inception the House of Lords had generally been the dominant chamber in England’s bicameral legislature. It represented the clergy, nobility and landowners and it had a greater say in shaping British government than the House of Commons that represented the common people. Sound familiar?However, all of this changed in the early 1900s as England confronted social changes not too dissimilar to America’s current political turmoil.The Filibuster Can’t Be ‘Reformed’—It Must Be Nuked As industrialization grew in Europe the voice of the common man increased in political importance, and they demanded that the government should exist to serve the people and not the British elites. They wanted government to play a greater and more active role in the welfare of its citizens instead of the unregulated, laissez-faire, small government agenda of the elites.In 1909, the Liberal Party that controlled the House of Commons passed the People’s Budget that proposed unprecedented taxes on the lands and incomes of Britain’s wealthy to fund social welfare programs to combat poverty, provide medical care, and improve public education. Unsurprisingly, the out-of-touch House of Lords rejected the budget.In response, the Liberal Party proposed legislation to reduce the power of the House of Lords, and soon the People’s Budget and the future of the House of Lords became the main issues of the 1910 general election.A young Winston Churchill was a major supporter of the People’s Budget, and he relished the battle against the House of Lords.In April 1910, a year after it was introduced, the House of Lords approved the People’s Budget, but the damage to their political standing had already been done. In 1910, the Liberal Party retained control of the House of Commons, and began systematically reducing the power of the House of Lords. Initially, they flooded the House of Lords with Liberal Party members, but that was only the beginning.With the approval of King George V, the Parliament Act of 1911 was signed into law and it revoked the chamber’s veto power over legislation from the House of Commons. The act gave the House of Commons a method for bypassing the House of Lords, and sending legislation directly to the king or queen for approval. In 1949 a second Parliament Act was passed that further diminished the power of the House of Lords.For over a century, the House of Lords has been a ceremonial entity devoid of political power, but for the previous 600 years it had been the dominant voice in England’s government. Despite being powerless, the House of Lords is still referred to as the upper chamber of parliament. Today, the removal of its powers is regarded as a seminal moment in making England a more democratic society.In 2021, American House Democrats have an ambitious and popular legislative agenda not too dissimilar to England’s from a century ago. There are bills for protecting voting rights, providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented Americans, raising the minimum wage, DC statehood, and providing relief to Americans struggling due to COVID-19; and it is expected that due to the filibuster and its 60 vote requirement, many of these bills will die in the Senate despite the Democrats having a majority.The egregious obstructionism of Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party is so outlandish and vulgar that it can make people want to believe that the GOP’s destructive, undemocratic behavior is a historical anomaly. Yet tragically this political incivility has long been the norm for the Senate.Since the 1830s, conservative senators have used the filibuster to grind the Senate to a halt and prevent the passage of legislation. During this era, South Carolina Senator John C. Calhoun used the filibuster to defend the institution of slavery against the growing abolitionist movement reshaping the North. Calhoun was an unabashed racist who considered slavery to be a “positive good” and whose constituency consisted of white Americans who owned land and people and not the enslaved Black Americans who made up over half of the state’s population.Charleston’s Finally Ready to Tear Down Its Jim Crow Era Slavery Shrine. Will South Carolina’s GOP Let It?And for at least as long, the Senate has served as an impediment to progress and democracy, and it still employs the filibuster to kill legislation that promotes racial equality. The filibuster was frequently used during Jim Crow as Americans attempted to end our apartheid state, and unsurprisingly Republicans embraced the filibuster to undermine the legislative agenda of America’s first Black president.And just this week, Senate minority leader McConnell threatened a “scorched-earth Congress” if Democrats attempted to abolish the filibuster.As it happens, that was the same week that the House passed the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act that provides a pathway to citizenship for certain undocumented Americans, but due to the filibuster and conservative obstructionism it is unlikely that either bill will make it out of the Senate and become laws. Popular legislation that promotes racial equality and voting rights will again die in the Senate.But while the Senate’s impeding of democracy has been the American norm for two centuries, this does not mean it has to go on forever.The Senate is out of touch and far too often exists to defend the minority positions on voting rights, immigration, gender equality, and income inequality. The Senate could not even bring itself to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial after he orchestrated an attack on the Capitol, despite the overwhelming support of the American people.If the Senate continues to represent the will of the elites and not the people, the only way to advance our democracy might be to turn it into America’s House of Lords by reducing its political power and relegating it to ceremonial duties. It has happened before, and it could happen again.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What can Biden do about the ‘big problem’ at the border?

    A surge in migrants entering the U.S. has put President Biden's promise of a more compassionate immigration system to the test.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • Biden 'doing just great' after tumble on Air Force One stairs

    President Biden tripped and fell multiple times as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One on Friday as cameras captured his departure for Atlanta, where he and Vice President Kamala Harris were scheduled to meet with members of the Asian American community.

  • Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

    Federal investigators have so far not found evidence that clears the high bar for federal hate crime charges against a man who has been accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Federal statutes require prosecutors to prove that the victims were targeted because of specific factors, like race, gender identity, religion, national origin or sexual orientation, or the suspect infringed on a federally or constitutionally protected activity. To successfully prosecute a hate crimes case, prosecutors typically seek tangible evidence, such as the suspect expressing racism in text messages, in internet posts or to witnesses.

  • Anthony Fauci Warns Why Current Phase Of COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Not A Good Place To Be’

    "We still have a ways to go," the nation's top infectious disease expert told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

  • Sour Patch Kids Apparently Makes Bath Bombs You Can Buy At Aldi

    It comes with a surprise inside!

  • Atlanta Spa Shootings: What We Know About The Victims

    Six of the people killed were women of Asian descent, officials said.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.

  • NASA Statement on Nomination of Bill Nelson for Agency Administrator

    NASA Statement on Nomination of Bill Nelson for Agency AdministratorPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 19, 2021WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk released the following statement after today's nomination by President Joe Biden of Bill Nelson to serve as the 14th NASA administrator:"I'm pleased President Biden has nominated former U. Senator Bill Nelson to lead our agency.