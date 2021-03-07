Trump appointee arrested over Capitol riots complains to judge about sleeping arrangement in jail

Harriet Sinclair
·2 min read
A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on 6 January 2021 ((Reuters))
A mob of supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on 6 January 2021 ((Reuters))

A Trump appointee arrested on Capitol riot charges has appealed to a judge over his sleeping arrangements, asking if he could stay somewhere “I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me”.

Former State Department aide Federico Klein, 42, was arrested on Thursday. According toThe New York Times, the charges included obstructing Congress and law enforcement, unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.

He is the first known Trump appointee to be facing criminal charges in connection with the deadly riot, in which five people died.

Speaking to a judge on Friday during his first court appearance, Mr Klein described the conditions of his overnight stay atMetropolitan Police Headquarters in Washington, saying: "I wonder if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep ... I mean, I really haven’t slept all that much, your honour," The Washington Post reported.

“It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere."

Magistrate Zia M. Faruqui told Mr Klein that should it prove to be a safety issue or if conditions were found to be dirty, they would be addressed. Mr Klein replied: “Very well, I appreciate that.”

The former State Department aide is not the first alleged Capitol rioter to complain of conditions in jail.

The so-called QAnon Shaman, Jake Angeli, complained that the food in jail did not meet the requirements of his organic diet.

Mr Angeli was later provided with organic food following an appeal from his lawyers. This included a statement from Mr Angeli that explained: “Because of my being a Shamanic practitioner, I only eat traditional food that has been made by God. This means no GMO’s, herbicides, pesticides, or artificial preservatives or artificial colours.”

Read More

Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

‘I will not step one foot out of line’: 18-year-old charged in Capitol riot begs for release

Trump may have delayed sending National Guard to Capitol riot to serve his political narrative, former FBI agent says

Recommended Stories

  • Queen speaks of ‘selfless dedication to duty’ in Commonwealth message

    Monarch’s message comes just hours before Harry and Meghan’s controversial Oprah interview

  • White House cites 'active threat,' urges action despite Microsoft patch

    The White House on Sunday urged computer network operators to take further steps to gauge whether their systems were targeted amid a hack of Microsoft Corp's Outlook email program, saying a recent software patch still left serious vulnerabilities. "This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously," a White House official said, adding that top U.S. security officials were working to decide what next steps to take following the breach. The White House official, in a statement, said the administration was making "a whole of government response."

  • Dublin street performer shocks crowd with her exceptional talent

    Allie Sherlock wows a local crowd in Dublin with her cover of 'Let Her Go' by Passenger. Someone get this woman a record deal!

  • Biden fires Trump official at EEOC who refused to resign

    General counsel wrote a letter to the White House ‘respectfully’ declining to resign before she was eventually removed from her post

  • Officers injured responding to massive party at CU Boulder

    Some officers were injured as bricks and rocks were thrown at them, Boulder police told CBS Denver.

  • The One Thing People Who Get COVID After Being Vaccinated Have in Common

    It's easy to assume that once you're fully vaccinated against COVID, you don't have to worry about catching the virus anymore, but the truth is a little more complicated than that. Because the coronavirus vaccines are not 100 percent effective, there's still a small chance you can contract the virus even after vaccination. But based on reported cases, experts are finding that people who get COVID after being vaccinated have one thing in common. Keep reading to learn the similarities between these breakthrough COVID cases, and for essential vaccine guidance, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. Fully vaccinated people who get COVID have mild or no symptoms. Experts have found that breakthrough COVID cases—cases in people who contracted coronavirus after being fully vaccinated—are resulting in mild or no symptoms. CBS Minnesota reported that the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found 14 breakthrough cases, all of which were in healthcare workers. These cases were only detected because these patients were subjected to routine testing for work. Every case was mild or asymptomatic. Additionally, four breakthrough cases were found by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), all of which were similarly mild or asymptomatic.This may sound surprising to some people, but health experts say it's been documented in the research. "Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases. In those cases, even though the participants got COVID-19, the vaccines reduced the severity of illness," the OHA wrote on Twitter. And for more vaccine advice to follow, The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. The vaccines are not 100 percent effective. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves some room for vaccinated people to contract whatever you're vaccinating against. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 94 and 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID, respectively. The new Johnson&Johnson single-dose shot has been shown to be 72 percent effective in the U.S. at preventing moderate to severe COVID. Based on those findings, a small percentage of vaccinated people may still get the virus. If "the vaccine is 95 percent effective, that means that theoretically of 100 people vaccinated, there may be five who don’t have the same level of response to provide protection," Kris Ehresmann, RN, director of the MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division, told CBS Minnesota.Of those people who do get sick, however, the illness will almost certainly be mild or moderate—as has been seen in the recorded cases of breakthrough COVID. In the clinical trials, all of the vaccines were shown to be 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death from coronavirus. People who do get sick after being fully vaccinated, therefore, have mild or no symptoms. And for more on the limitations of the vaccine, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. While the vaccines are effective at preventing illness, experts don't yet know if they prevent transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Although COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting sick, scientists are still learning how well vaccines prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others, even if you do not get sick." It's possible that once you're fully vaccinated, you can still contract the virus and become a carrier."They may not show symptoms, but they have the virus in their nasal passageway," emergency physician Leana Wen, MD, explained to CNN. "If they're speaking, breathing, sneezing, and so on, they can still transmit it to others." This would also cause a COVID test to come back positive. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. You don't have full protection immediately after vaccination. Breakthrough cases refer to people who tested positive 14 or more days after their second shot (or only shot, in the case of Johnson&Johnson). That's because it takes a full 14 days to develop full protection. If you get COVID between your first and second shot, or before your vaccine has had time to reach its full potential, that's not considered a breakthrough case."It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," according to the CDC. "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection." And for vaccine reactions to prepare for, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says.

  • Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

    The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • Dr. Fauci Says This is the Best COVID Vaccine For You

    In just a few months, we went from having no COVID vaccines to three—the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson. So, which one is right for you? In an interview with Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases discusses the differences between the three, including how efficient they are in terms of protection against the virus, and reveals which you should get. Read on to learn the answer—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Pfizer and Moderna Are “Messenger RNA Vaccines” Dr. Fauci started by explaining the difference between the three vaccines, revealing that the Pfizer and the Moderna, the first to become available to the public, are messenger RNA vaccines. “Messenger RNA is the genetic code that tells the body to make certain proteins,” he explained. “So when you inject it into an individual, it codes for the spike protein on the virus, and the body sees that, thinks it's the virus, but it's not. It's just a protein of the virus. It makes a good immune response. And then when you get exposed to the actual virus, you're protected, that's the MRNA of Pfizer and Moderna.” 2 Johnson&Johnson Is “A Little Bit Different” “It's a little bit different with the J&J,” he continued. However, “the ultimate end game is you still make an immune response to the spike protein, but instead of injecting just the MRNA, you get a benign harmless cold virus called adenovirus. And you stick in that, the gene, the DNA of the spike protein, which then codes for RNA, which then codes for the protein.” 3 All Three Offer Protection Against the Virus The bottom line? “At the end of the day, both of them are inducing a response to the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus, which we call SARS-COV2,” Dr. Fauci continued. “So they're called different vaccine platforms. Both are very effective, highly effective, particularly against severe disease requiring hospitalization and sometimes leading to death.” 4 So, Which Should You Get? Dr. Fauci advises not to discriminate against any of the three vaccines. “I would recommend, get the first one you could get,” he revealed. “If you go into a clinic and one vaccine is available now, and another one will be available in a month, I would go right for the one that's available now. Given the circulation of viruses in the community, you want to get protected as quickly and as expeditiously as you possibly can.” 5 Get the Vaccine, ASAP And, he stands by this advice, even if it is revealed that any or all of these vaccines do not protect against the variants, which soon could become the dominating strains. “The best way to get protected against the new strains is to get vaccinated and get a high enough titer to the strain that's contained in the vaccine, even though it isn't matched directly to the strain that's in the community. What it is is that a high enough titer will give you enough cushion to get some degree of protection against the variants,” he said. “So I would not wait. Waiting would be a mistake.” RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 6 Do Your Part in Ending the Pandemic So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Atlético aims to inflict severe blow on Madrid title hopes

    Chasing its first league trophy since 2014, Atlético Madrid will try to deal a severe blow to Real Madrid’s title defense on Sunday. Diego Simeone’s side has a five-point advantage over third-place Madrid, and a game in hand, before the crosstown rivals meet at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Barcelona is in second place at two points adrift.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • A High School in Ohio Is Giving Students a Choice: Keep Up With Remote Learning — Or You Have to Come Back to the Classroom

    Far too many students were skipping online classes and failing this fall at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, one of the poorest districts in the nation and that the state had declared in “academic distress” before the pandemic. As absences increased through the holiday season, that “academic distress” was only getting worse. “We saw […]

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • People threaten to call ICE on Texas Mexican restaurant that kept mask rule, it says

    “It’s just heartbreaking.”

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • SWAT officers hit with bricks while breaking up 800-person party, Colorado cops say

    “Their callous disregard for our community’s safety and well-being is shameful.”

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • Nicolas Cage just got married to Riko Shibata after spending most of the pandemic apart. Here's a timeline of the relationship.

    They wed at the Wynn Las Vegas on February 16, a date chosen to honor Cage's late father, August Coppola's birthday.