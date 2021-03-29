A Trump appointee who drank vodka and had sex on the General Services Administration building's roof is back with a new political committee, documents show

Robin Bravender
·4 min read
The General Services Administration (GSA) building is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Trump official Phillip Brennan Hart admitted to drinking vodka and having sex at the General Service Administration's Washington headquarters in 2017. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

  • P. Brennan Hart III was at the center of a Trump administration sex scandal.

  • The former official admitted to having oral sex on the General Services Administration headquarters' roof.

  • Hart has kept a low profile since then, but he just launched a new political fundraising committee.

P. Brennan Hart III was a senior Trump appointee at the General Services Administration in the summer of 2017 when he had oral sex with a White House official on the rooftop of the agency's headquarters in downtown Washington. 

Hart made national news headlines in 2019 when details of the GSA rooftop incident became public, but he's kept a low profile since then, working at the political consulting firm Three Rivers Solutions LLC.

Now Hart is back on the public political scene, having launched a new political action committee called the American Business Federation, according to paperwork filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission. Hart is the only official listed on the fundraising group's paperwork. 

It's not clear from the filing what the committee's mission is, or which candidates it intends to support. PACs may raise cash to try to elect or defeat candidates, and they're required to register with the FEC. 

Hart did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Hart is a longtime GOP insider who worked on the campaigns of presidential candidates George W. Bush and John McCain, and on Rick Scott's 2010 campaign to be Florida's governor, according to Hart's LinkedIn profile

President Donald Trump appointed Hart in May 2017 to be associate administrator of the GSA, an agency that manages the nation's federal real estate portfolio, among other responsibilities. Hart served as the agency's "principal liaison to Congress, federal agencies and state and local governments," according to a press release announcing his hire. 

Hart was a lead advance representative for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, where he helped organize public events for the candidate. 

Less than two months into his job at GSA, Hart escorted a White House staffer into GSA's office building, where they drank vodka and had sex. It was July 1, 2017 - a Saturday. 

The details leaked out in 2019 after a GSA inspector general report on the incident became public. The White House staffer's name was redacted in the report. 

Hart told investigators that he escorted the White House aide into GSA's central office building and made them each a vodka drink with a bottle he kept in his desk. They began "sexual activity" in the administrator suite area that "culminated with oral sex on the rooftop" of the central office, according to the report. 

Hart wasn't supposed to be drinking vodka or having sex on the property. There's a ban on consuming alcohol in federal buildings unless the head of the agency puts an exemption in writing. And having sex in a federal office building is not an "authorized purpose" of the public space, the inspector general's report said. 

GSA's then-Acting Administrator Timothy Horne drank alcohol with Hart sometime during the 4th of July weekend in 2017, he later told investigators. 

Emily Murphy, who became Trump's GSA administrator in December 2017, said that she often allowed staff to drink alcohol in her office after work on Fridays. She also said she wasn't aware of the formal approval process required for drinking alcohol on federal property. 

Murphy became a nationally known figure after the 2020 presidential election, when she withheld federal resources to Joe Biden's presidential transition team as Trump disputed the election results. 

Hart left the GSA in March 2018, NBC News reported - the same month that the inspector general's report was released. Hart was serving as the agency's chief of staff when he left. The matter was not presented for criminal prosecution, the report says. 

Officials in the GSA inspector general's office became aware of the incident when they received an anonymous courier-delivered package containing complaints about Hart's behavior.

Read the original article on Business Insider

