Trump appointees have been left furious after being asked to 'immediately' pay thousands of dollars in deferred payroll taxes, which they thought would be forgiven

Kevin Shalvey
·2 min read
donald trump melania trump
Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump. Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Members of Trump's admin were asked to pay the payroll tax Trump deferred, Politico reported.

  • Trump deferred some payroll tax in August 2020, sidestepping Congress in an emergency declaration.

  • "I just wish I had the option to opt-out," a former administration staffer told Politico.

Some staffers from President Donald Trump's administration have reportedly seen their tax bills spike as they're being asked to pay payroll taxes deferred by the president.

Politico reported that members of Trump's administration have reportedly been receiving letters asking them to pay Social Security taxes that were deferred, with at least one bill reaching $1,500.

"If the indebtedness is not paid in full within 30 calendar days, we intend to forward this debt to the Department of Treasury, Treasury Offset Program, for further collection," said a copy of a letter sent May 18, 2021, by an accounting officer from the Office of Administration.

Trump set the policy on August 8, 2020, in a memo to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, directing Mnuchin to defer some payroll taxes to "put money directly in the pockets of American workers" who needed it most.

Trump sidestepped Congress to make the change because the pandemic was "of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant an emergency declaration."

As many as 1.3 million federal workers may have had some of their payroll taxes deferred under the measure, as Insider reported in September. Under the plan, earners paid less than $4,000 every two weeks wouldn't have to pay the 6.2% tax out of their paychecks from September through the end of the year.

Now, the government's looking for those deferred taxes, according to Politico. The report quoted several former administration staffers who called the bills "unacceptable." One said: "It's just a very unfortunate situation."

The letter published by Politico included a "Voluntary Repayment Agreement" as an attachment, with an option to pay via credit or debit card.

One anonymous Trump appointee told the publication that the former president had a "good plan," but, "I just wish I had the option to opt-out."

