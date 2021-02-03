Trump appointees are outraged that Biden abruptly cut short their paid parental leave when he became president

Ashley Collman
Updated
biden grandchild
Joe Biden holding his grandson Beau while celebrating his 2020 election win. Win McNamee/Getty

  • Trump appointees told Politico that Biden ended their parental leave upon taking office.

  • Getting paid family leave is a recent win for federal employees, and went into effect October 2020.

  • Biden had no obligation to honor the leave, but experts said it would have set a good precedent.

Multiple Trump political appointees have told Politico that President Joe Biden cut short their paid parental leave short upon taking office.

While Biden is under no obligation to honor the family leave of former President Donald Trump's political appointees, experts told the outlet that it would have set a good precedent.

The former Trump workers that spoke to Politico all had paid family leave approved for a period that spanned the end of the Trump administration and the beginning of the Biden administration.

While federal employees appointed by a president typically leave their posts as soon as that administration ends, these employees were told that their family leave would be honored by the incoming administration - only to learn at the last minute that it would end as soon as Biden was sworn in.

ivanka trump
The federal family-leave law was championed by Ivanka Trump, pictured here on December 12, 2019, the day her father President Donald Trump signed the bill into law. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Vanessa Ambrosius, a former deputy communications director at the Commerce Department, told Politico that she had a baby the week before Christmas, and that her human-resources department signed off on her taking family leave from early January to late March.

The day before her baby was due on December 17, she was told that her paid family leave would end as soon as Biden was sworn in, Politico reported.

"I got completely screwed," Ambrosini told Politico. "There were no caveats in that language saying anything about if the administration turns, you get nothing and of course, that happened and so I got nothing."

Another unnamed couple who worked for Trump's Department of Homeland Security told Politico they were told two weeks after their baby was born prematurely on December 18 that the agency had made a mistake, and their full leave would not be honored, due to the Biden administration's taking over.

The couple said they appealed directly to the incoming administration for special consideration, but were told they would get none.

"This is not what you were hoping to hear but I think you also knew that this was the most likely outcome. I am sorry to be the bearer of this news and I am sorry I don't have other news," a Biden official told them in an email, which they shared with Politico.

There is no precedent for presidents' honoring the paid family leave of previous administrations' political appointees, because paid family leave for federal employees only went into effect last October.

Biden had praised the law at the time it was passed, tweeting that it was "about time that federal workers get paid parental leave ... to address their own health needs or care for any of their loved ones."

Biden's proposed coronavirus stimulus package also mandates paid leave and childcare subsidies.

While Biden had no legal obligation to honor the paid family leave for Trump appointees who welcomed babies at the end of the administration, family leave experts told Politico that it would have been a good look.

"Paid parental leave is really really important for maternal health, for child wellbeing, for family connectivity, and I can't imagine being in that new parents' shoes and not having the finances," the family-leave expert Adrienne Schweer told Politico.

"Extending it to a couple people for a few months could be a good thing. There is precedent for unique circumstances, and I would love to see a good example set of ensuring that as many people as possible can have paid parental leave."

The Biden White House refused to comment on the record to Politico about ending family-leave benefits, but an anonymous official told the outlet that there simply was not enough time to consider special accommodations due to the Trump administration's putting off the transition to the last minute.

"We understand that a few Trump appointees, including a handful currently on parental leave, submitted last minute requests to remain on government payroll," the official is quoted saying. "Because these requests were received so close to Inauguration Day … there was no way to implement an exception to the rule in a way that is fair to all outgoing appointees, including many who resigned as expected without making requests for extraordinary benefits."

Neither the White House, nor the General Services Administration, the agency which handles presidential transitions, have responded to Insider's requests for comment.

