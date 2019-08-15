Trump approval rating drops following mass shootings in latest Fox News poll

A Fox News poll released on Wednesday indicated that support for President Donald Trump among voters has declined, with an approval rating that dropped to 43% from 46% in July.

More respondents said Trump is “tearing the country apart” than did in previous years; 59% thought he is divisive while 31% said he is “drawing the country together.”

The poll, conducted between August 11 and August 13, includes responses from more than 1,000 people who are currently registered to vote, on both sides of the aisle.

The current rating is heavily influenced by Democratic responses. Only 7% of Democrats in the survey approved of Trump's performance as president compared 88% of Republicans.

Trump’s reaction to the recent mass shootings is an issue for survey respondents; 52% disapproved. Following the deaths of 22 victims in El Paso, Texas, and 9 in Dayton, Ohio, Trump has called for stronger background checks. Background check measures were supported by the vast majority of both Democrats and Republicans who were polled.

According to the poll, a proposal to ban assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons in the country would be favored by 86% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans. Democrats and Republicans also both showed strong favor toward police removing guns from individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks. I have also been speaking to the NRA, and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected. Guns should not be placed in the hands of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Other factors for gun violence pointed to by poll respondents were split across party lines. More Republicans believed bad parenting was partly to blame, while Democrats said white nationalism and anti-immigrant sentiment were factors.

Ten percent of respondents listed Trump’s rhetoric as a main cause for mass shootings occurring more frequently in the United States than in other countries, making it the third most common response after lack of gun laws and mental health-related issues.

Disapproval of the National Rifle Association has also been climbing, with a current unfavorability rating of 47%, up from 45% in March 2018.

Overall, the majority of respondents prefer to live in a country where people have the right to own guns when asked to choose between that and a ban, with an overwhelming support from Republicans at 84% and only 32% from Democrats.

