Trump approves emergency declaration for Biden inauguration

(Independent)

Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Washington DC and directed federal assistance to the nation’s capital ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.

Mayor Muriel Bowser requested a federal emergency declaration on Sunday in the wake of a deadly insurrection attempt at the Capitol on 6 January, incited by the president and carried out by his supporters in an attempt to overturn results from the 2020 election. Federal law enforcement has warned that additional attacks at statehouses across the US and at the capital could follow.

The Department of Homeland Security has also ordered the US Secret Service to begin National Special Security Event operations for the swearing-in ceremony to begin on 13 January, moving up three days from the initial 16 January schedule.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, who resigned on Monday, said he moved operations "in light of the events of the past week and the evolving national security landscape leading up to the inauguration” and at the guidance of Secret Service director James Murray.

The federal emergency declaration remains in effect through 24 January.

More follows…