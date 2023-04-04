Trump to surrender for arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan: Live updates
The former president is expected to be charged with 34 felony counts, a source says.
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in lower Manhattan on Tuesday on charges stemming from the investigation into a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.
Yahoo News reported Monday that Trump is be charged with 34 felony counts when he appears in front of a judge inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, but he will not be put in handcuffs, placed in a jail cell or subjected to a mug shot.
Trump’s lawyers say he plans to plead not guilty. The former president has accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a politically motivated "witch hunt." Some of Trump’s allies, including far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have said they’ll be on hand to protest his arrest.
Yahoo News is providing live updates and analysis from our reporters on the ground in New York City and elsewhere. Follow along in the live blog below.
Post-indictment poll: Trump surges to largest-ever lead over DeSantis
A Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted immediately after the news of Donald Trump's indictment last week shows the former president surging to his largest-ever lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his likely 2024 GOP primary challenger, Yahoo News' Andrew Romano writes.
In the previous Yahoo News/YouGov survey, which was conducted less than two weeks ago, Trump (47%) led DeSantis (39%) by 8 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters who are Republicans or Republican-leaning independents. As recently as February, it was DeSantis who was narrowly ahead of Trump, 45% to 41%.
But the new, post-indictment poll suddenly finds Trump lapping DeSantis by 26 percentage points — 57% to 31% — in a one-on-one contest. The former president even attracts majority support (52%, up from 44% previously) when pitted against a wider, 10-candidate field of declared and potential GOP challengers, while DeSantis plummets to 21% (down from 28%).
Pro-Trump rally set for 10:30 a.m. in Manhattan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will speak Tuesday morning near the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned this afternoon, according to an email from the New York Young Republican Club. Greene, a far-right conspiracy theorist who has been an outspoken supporter of QAnon and major Trump backer, said last week that she planned on being in attendance. The announcement for the event urged a "peaceful protest" at Collect Pond Park. When Greene spoke at a New York Young Republican event in December, she said that if she had organized the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, "we would have won" and "it would have been armed."
Trump could face more indictments
Here are three other investigations that could result in more indictments for Trump by the end of this summer:
• Georgia election interference: "Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will soon decide whether to charge Trump with multiple crimes for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia," Yahoo News Senior Editor David Knowles writes.
• Jan. 6 investigation: "A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has been listening to a mountain of evidence in the case and could soon decide whether to indict Trump for a range of charges that include obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection," Knowles says.
• Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: A special counsel is also investigating whether Trump "may have directed others to obstruct the return of classified documents to the National Archives and the FBI that he kept in violation of federal records laws at his Mar-a-Lago home," Knowles writes.
Who is Judge Juan Merchan?
Judge Juan Merchan during the Trump Organization's criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court on Nov. 15, 2022, in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
Here's what we know about the judge presiding over Trump's arraignment, according to The Hill:
• Merchan came to the U.S. from Colombia with his family as a child and grew up in Queens.
• He has served as an acting justice on the New York Supreme Court since 2009, presiding over felony criminal trials.
• Merchan presided over Trump Organization proceedings in which "the company was fined $1.6 million after being convicted on 17 counts, including falsifying business records."
• Trump has repeatedly attacked Merchan in the days leading up to the arraignment, saying Merchan "HATES ME," but Trump's lawyers have said they have no concerns about the judge being biased.
Trump says Manhattan district attorney should 'INDICT HIMSELF'
After a Yahoo News exclusive containing details of Trump's indictment was published Monday night, a spokesman for the former president told Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff that Trump's legal team had not seen the indictment or been briefed on the details.
Trump responded Monday night on his social media platform:
“Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!”
Yahoo News exclusive: Trump to be charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts, but spared handcuffs and mug shot
A source who has a been briefed on procedures for the arraignment of the former president tells Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff that Trump will be placed under arrest and informed that he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.
"Trump will not be put in handcuffs, placed in a jail cell or subjected to a mug shot — typical procedures even for white-collar defendants until a judge has weighed in on pretrial conditions," Isikoff writes. "The stated reason for handcuffing defendants is that they might be a flight risk or a threat to the district attorney or court personnel, neither of which was judged to be relevant to the handling of a former president protected at all times by a phalanx of Secret Service agents."
Judge rules that Trump's arraignment today won't be broadcast live
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who will be presiding over Trump's criminal arraignment, ruled Monday night that Trump's arraignment on Tuesday will not be broadcast live — denying the request of several news organizations.
Phones, laptops and other electronic devices will also not be allowed in the courtroom, but five pool photographers will be allowed to take photos before the arraignment begins.
"The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous," Merchan wrote in the order obtained by CNN. "Understandably, the News Organizations want to fulfill their responsibilities and argue that obtaining the broadest possible public access helps advance that mission. Unfortunately, although genuine and undoubtedly important, the interests of the News Organizations must be weighed against competing interests."