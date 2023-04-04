Trump to surrender for arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan: Live updates

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in lower Manhattan on Tuesday on charges stemming from the investigation into a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Yahoo News reported Monday that Trump is be charged with 34 felony counts when he appears in front of a judge inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, but he will not be put in handcuffs, placed in a jail cell or subjected to a mug shot.

Trump’s lawyers say he plans to plead not guilty. The former president has accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a politically motivated "witch hunt." Some of Trump’s allies, including far-right conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have said they’ll be on hand to protest his arrest.

