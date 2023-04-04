Live updates: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts after arrest
The former president was charged with 34 felony counts.
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 charges stemming from an investigation into the hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump, who surrendered at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges.
[Read the indictment: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in New York hush money case]
Yahoo News is providing live updates and analysis from our reporters on the ground in New York City and elsewhere.
What happened inside the courtroom
Yahoo News’ Caitlin Dickson reports from lower Manhattan:
During the hearing, the prosecution raised concerns that Donald Trump had made threatening statements on social media toward “our cities, our courts and our justice system,” citing “death and destruction” and “World War III” as well as posting a Photoshopped image of himself holding a baseball bat next to the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump’s defense attorneys said that the former president is entitled to discuss the case, but conceded he had responded “forcefully” because he is “frustrated and upset.” Judge Juan Merchan told the legal teams to instruct their witnesses to refrain from making statements that have the “potential to incite violence and unrest” and to not make statements that undermined the rule of law.
Trump spoke only three times, once to plead not guilty and twice to acknowledge his rights as a defendant. He had a stern look on his face while entering and exiting the courtroom, using the main entrance and arriving 15 minutes after the scheduled start time of 2:15 p.m. ET. Over the course of the hearing, the gathered crowd outside could at times be heard chanting and cheering. The proceeding lasted 55 minutes in total.
Read the indictment
Former President Donald Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 felony counts for the falsification of business records stemming from the hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a 16-page indictment unsealed Tuesday by Judge Juan Merchan.
You can view a copy of the full indictment by clicking here.
Trump leaves the courthouse
Trump's motorcade leaves the courthouse in lower Manhattan Tuesday. (Bing Guan/Reuters)
The former president was inside Manhattan Criminal Court for approximately two hours being processed and arraigned.
He is set to return to Florida this evening, where he will deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Trump appears in court with members of his legal team on Tuesday. (Curtis Means/Reuters/Pool)
As expected, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
The hearing is not being televised, but reporters and still photographers are allowed inside the courtroom.
‘Here to support’ to ‘He needs to do time’
A general view outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday before former President Donald Trump's arraignment. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)
Yahoo News’ Marquise Francis spoke with some of the onlookers gathered outside the courthouse about their thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s arrest:
“I’m here to support our president who hasn’t conceded yet. I’m not a judge, juror or anything like that and all I know is if he’s charged with something, others should be charged with something.” — Ron, Brooklyn
“I wanted to come here and witness this historic event and show my support for what’s happening. As an AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islander] member, we are still experiencing violence and each time Trump said something like ‘kung flu’ or anything against my community, data shows the violence rises. ... We are still experiencing people being kicked and punched down. I wanted to come here to experience this as a bit of redemption.” — Kenny Yun, Bay Area
“I feel like it’s a false lie against him. He didn’t hurt anyone and there’s no need for him to go to jail. He didn’t do anything wrong. ... He’s trying to be a good president for us.” — Catherine Escotto, Harlem
“He’s a career thug and finally karma [got him]. There’s a lot more investigations going on and this is just the beginning. The insurrection, classified docs and trying to overturn the election. He needs to do time. It’s his time.” — Evelyn Cordero, Manhattan
Trump appears in court
Former President Donald Trump sits with his defense team in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday. He is set to be arraigned on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, becoming the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Former President Donald Trump walks inside Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on Tuesday. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump campaign offers T-shirts with fake mug shot
Former President Donald Trump is not expected to be photographed for a mug shot at his arraignment Tuesday, but his 2024 campaign is nonetheless trying to make one happen.
The campaign blasted out a fundraising email offering supporters who donate $47 or more a T-shirt featuring a fake mug shot using his official White House portrait above the words "Not guilty." (Trump — who is 6'3" — is depicted as being 2 inches taller.)
It also repeated the false conspiratorial claim that Democratic megadonor George Soros is behind Trump's arrest.
"What better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left's tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own 'NOT GUILTY' T-Shirts," the accompanying message reads.
White House on Biden's response: 'This is not something that is a focus for him'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes questions during her daily press briefing on Tuesday. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)
The White House said it had no comment when asked by a reporter if President Biden was following the developments of Donald Trump's arraignment in Manhattan.
"It's an ongoing case so we're just not going to comment on the case specifically itself," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing on Tuesday. "Look, the president's going to focus on the American people like he does every day. This is not something that is a focus for him."
When asked by a reporter if Biden would consider pardoning Trump — similar to the pardon President Gerald Ford granted to Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal — Jean-Pierre said she's "not going to get into hypotheticals."
"I'm not going to get into any of that," she added. "All I can tell you is that we do not comment from here on any ongoing cases."
More from outside the courthouse
Yahoo News’ Marquise Francis reports from lower Manhattan:
Three Trump supporters rode in on a hired bike blaring Trump’s reelection announcement, yelling “Go Trump!” as opponents yelled “Jail Trump!” in an often tense back-and-forth.