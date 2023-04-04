Trump’s Arraignment Won’t Be Televised Despite Request From Media, Judge Rules

Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment will not be televised on Tuesday, despite a request from news outlets to broadcast live footage of the historic moment.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected the request by multiple media outlets — including The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post — on Monday night, the evening before Trump is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courthouse. Pool photographers will be allowed to take still photographs before the arraignment begins.

Trump was indicted last week on charges related to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of his 2016 bid for the presidency. It was a landmark moment: No former president has ever been indicted on criminal charges, the full breadth of which will be revealed publicly on Tuesday.

Merchan noted Monday that although the event was ”undoubtedly important, the interests of the news organizations must be weighed against competing interests.” Trump’s attorneys had argued allowing cameras inside the courtroom would create a “circus-like atmosphere.”

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention,” Merchan wrote. “The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”

Trump is expected to deliver remarks after the arraignment on Tuesday night. He faces multiple other investigations, including those over classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, attacking the probes as a political witch hunt.

