Trump arrives at courthouse ahead of arraignment
Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a New York courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (April 4)
Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a New York courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (April 4)
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters on Tuesday swarmed the streets around the courthouse in New York City where the former president was due to be arraigned on charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn star. Hours before Trump turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, crowds of people whistled, shouted and raised placards in support of Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for president in 2024. Separated by barricades from the Trump crowd, counter-protesters celebrated the former president's indictment with signs that said "Lock him up!", a reference to a chant often directed at Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton during his successful presidential campaign in 2016.
A Trump supporter fell to the ground amid a scuffle outside the New York City court where former President Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was drowned out by counterprotesters as she rallied to former President Trump’s defense outside a Manhattan courthouse and compared Trump to Jesus in an interview ahead of his arraignment. “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in…
STORY: The office of former U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll speak in Florida on Tuesday (April 4) following his arraignment in New York City.Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and photographed in a Manhattan courthouse as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges. He's set to fly from Palm Beach to New York Monday (April 3), where he will spend the night at Trump Tower before his court appearance the next day. On Sunday (April 2), Trump asked for contributions to his 2024 re-election campaign in a video post to Truth Social, his self-founded social media platform. "If you're doing poorly because of Biden's disastrous policies, don't even think about making a contribution to our campaign. You and your family always come first. Our movement is about making your life better and putting you first. So I don't want you to incur any financial costs that you can't afford. But if you're doing well because all of the things that I've done have brought you wealth and prosperity, or at least you're extremely comfortable, it would be really great if you could contribute to our campaign. You know how to do it." Trump was arraigned in New York after an indictment by grand jury that heard evidence on hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump describes the probe as a political witch hunt. Some of his top supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, say they will go to New York on Tuesday to protest. Officials at the Manhattan courthouse said they will shut down some courtrooms ahead of Trump's expected appearance. Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told ABC on Sunday he plans to move to dismiss the charges.But he stopped short of doubling down on Trump's claim that the judge in the case, Justice Juan Merchan, is biased. Merchan also presided over a criminal trial last year in which Trump's real estate company was convicted of tax fraud, though Trump himself was not charged.Trump's office said he will fly from his arraignment back to Palm Beach Tuesday evening, where he will speak from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Former President Donald Trump flew Monday from Florida to New York for his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges, as the nation's largest city bolstered security. (Apr 04)
Trump's former fixer speculated about the ex-president's frame of mind as he awaits his Manhattan court appearance.
Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday. (April 3)
Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday to be arraigned on charges related to hush money paid during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Former President Donald Trump boarded his private plane at Palm Beach International Airport for a flight to New York where he will be arraigned Tuesday.
New York City officials are bracing for former President Donald Trump's arrival ahead of his arraignment Tuesday, preparing for protests, as well as potential disruption to daily life. (April 3) (Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)
Rep. Santos greeted Trump supporters outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday morning as the embattled New York congressman faces various criminal investigations into his own conduct
Allan Lichtman, distinguished professor of history at American University, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Donald Trump’s arraignment, how the Republican Party will respond to these charges, and the outlook for presidential elections.
U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos joined the crowds gathered outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump is expected to appear for his arraignment on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
China is for the first time keeping at least one nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine constantly at sea, according to a Pentagon report - adding pressure on the United States and its allies as they try to counter Beijing's growing military. The assessment of China's military said China's fleet of six Jin-class ballistic missile submarines were operating "near-continuous" patrols from Hainan Island into the South China Sea. Equipped with a new, longer-range ballistic missile, they can hit the continental United States, analysts say.
Many questions abound for local track and field teams as they begin their march towards WPIAL and PIAA gold. Here is a look at the teams in The Times’ coverage area.
Ex-president set for historic arraingment in New York
A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning, and it's partly thanks to Pokémon GO. Michael Foster, 52, was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot (4.5-meter) spoon around 7 a.m. It was lying on the ground behind a fence that surrounds a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the scene of the heist. “I can confirm the Dairy Queen ‘red spoon’ was located and recovered this morning,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email Monday.
Despite a 6.2% gain in Analog Devices, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:ADI ) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Even...
And the panel agreed: "It is worth hearing from her, we just have to do it in a smart, contextual way"
There haven't been many NCAA tournaments that have given us more entertainment than this one.