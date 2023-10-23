Trump Asked Melania to Walk Around Mar-a-Lago in a Bikini: Report

Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt once claimed that Donald Trump, while he was president, asked his wife Melania to walk around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini “so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing,” according to covertly recorded conversations obtained and published by 60 Minutes Australia. The program reports that the recordings of Pratt ultimately reveal the favor-seeking nature of the Trump presidency, which mixed personal business interests and public service in a seemingly unprecedented way.

