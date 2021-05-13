  • Oops!
Trump asked for troops to do 'whatever was necessary' to protect demonstrators who went on to storm the Capitol

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
Former President Donald Trump. Getty

  • Donald Trump asked for the National Guard to protect his supporters at the January 6 Capitol rally.

  • That's according to Christopher Miller, Trump's former acting defense secretary.

  • Hundreds of attendants at the rally went on to storm the Capitol.

President Donald Trump asked for National Guard troops to be deployed to protect his supporters at the rally on January 6 that culminated in hundreds of those supporters violently storming the Capitol, his former acting defense secretary told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Christopher Miller told the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday that he held a meeting with Trump on January 3, three days before the violent siege in Washington, DC, which resulted in at least five fatalities.

Miller said that Trump asked at the meeting if there had been any requests for National Guard support at the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, where Trump and his supporters would gather to make allegations of voter fraud in November's presidential election.

Miller said he told Trump that Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, had requested unarmed National Guard support for the planned demonstrations on January 5 and 6.

He said that Trump then ordered Miller to fulfill Bowser's request and told him to "do whatever was necessary to protect the demonstrators that were executing their constitutionally protected rights."

Miller and Trump were among those heavily criticized for the fact that the Pentagon took more than three hours to approve the deployment of National Guard troops to the Capitol after it was breached by the former president's supporters on January 6.

But Miller used his testimony to defend his own actions on the day. "I stand by every decision I made on January 6," he told Rep. Ro Khanna after he was asked to apologize to American citizens for his actions that day.

In Miller's written testimony to Congress, he said he had only deployed troops in areas away from the Capitol to avoid fanning conspiracy theories that the Army was involved in efforts to overturn the election. He added that doing so risked "amplifying the narrative that your Armed Forces were somehow going to be co-opted in an effort to overturn the election."

He said he approved Mayor Bowser's request on January 4 and deployed National Guard troops at 30 traffic-control points around the White House, as well as at six subway stations, to block vehicles from entering the area. He said the purpose was to "demonstrate a law enforcement presence" and "intervene, only if required, in disturbances."

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy. "Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats