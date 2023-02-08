Trump asked Twitter to remove Chrissy Teigen posts
Witnesses testifying to the House Oversight committee told Rep. Connolly (D-Va.) on Feb. 8 that President Trump asked Twitter to remove posts from Chrissy Teigen after an online dispute in 2020.
Witnesses testifying to the House Oversight committee told Rep. Connolly (D-Va.) on Feb. 8 that President Trump asked Twitter to remove posts from Chrissy Teigen after an online dispute in 2020.
A former Twitter employee testified on Feb. 8 to the House Oversight committee that the company changed its policy to allow President Trump’s offensive tweets.
The hearing into Twitter’s brief suppression of a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop came the morning after Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
The sticking point isn’t between the Republican Missouri senator and the Democratic president — it’s between them and the rest of Congress.
House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said it was "questionable" for embattled Congressman George Santos to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday and criticized his decision to sit near the aisle.
The Republican-controlled Oversight committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on Twitter’s decision to block the sharing of a New York Post story about a laptop connected to Hunter Biden in the weeks before the 2020 election.
Rebecca Noble/ReutersFailed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is teasing a Senate run. But a possible return to the campaign trail hasn’t stopped her from appearing on far-right webshows, where she voices support for wild claim.Lake, a Republican, has refused to concede her 2022 loss, even after a court rejected her election fraud claims. She’s also spent recent weeks hinting at a Senate campaign—and while Republican leaders have voiced skepticism about her potential campaign, Lake has f
The South Carolina courthouse where former attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial is taking place was evacuated.
"So much for bias against the right-wing on Twitter," Ocasio-Cortez said during a Republican-led hearing about alleged Twitter censorship.
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney, said he's meeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his probe into a hush money payment Stormy Daniels.
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s largest pension fund won a court ruling allowing it to increase monthly contributions after being unable to do so for more than nine years due to legal challenges. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pus
House Republicans read the Constitution on the House floor Tuesday morning, following through — though delayed — on a pledge Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made after the GOP won control of the chamber last year. McCarthy in November — before winning the Speaker’s gavel — wrote on Twitter that lawmakers would “read every single word of the Constitution aloud…
Early in his address, Biden summed up the troubles he faced when he entered office two years ago, making a nod to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
The Fox News host is livid over the number of Black women being appointed to the overwhelmingly white and male federal judiciary.
Prosecutors are investigating hush money the former president allegedly steered to an adult-film actress, the latest sign that they have revived their once-dormant probe.
One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore the idea during this year’s legislative session and has begun discussions with Gov. Bill Lee and other key GOP lawmakers. “Basically, we'll be able to educate the kids how Tennessee sees fit,” Sexton said, pointing that rejecting the money would mean that Tennessee would no longer have “federal government interference."
During the 2022 race for U.S. Senate, Barnes came within some 26,000 votes of unseating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, and for many viewers, they are anxiously awaiting the advertisements. Producer Chris joins the LION Lunch Hour to tell us about some of the most anticipated ads.
The social media company said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) violated its rules against posting photos of “graphic violence or adult content.”
The affair resembled the chaotic scenes of the UK's parliament and not the usually staid State of the Union.
Handler fires back at the conspiracy theorist lawmaker's odd new complaint.