Trump asks court to dismiss federal 2020 election subversion case -filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump has asked a U.S. court in Washington to dismiss the federal case accusing him of illegally attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court filing on Thursday.

Trump's lawyers argued the former president is immune from criminal prosecution for acts that were part of his official responsibilities.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in August with four felony counts for allegedly attempting to interfere in the counting of votes and to block the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers argued in a court filing the acts mentioned in the indictment are "at the heart of his official responsibilities as President."

A spokesperson for Smith's office declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Susan Heavey; editing by Jasper Ward and Chris Reese)