Trump asks 'How can DOJ possibly charge me' after his lawyers meet with feds

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media website Monday to ask how the Justice Department could charge him in its probe over how he handled national security documents minutes after his attorneys were seen leaving the department.

"HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He noted that Hillary Clinton was investigated by the FBI for having classified information on her private email server and "WASN'T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP — THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

The timing of the early afternoon posts came shortly after three of Trump’s lawyers — James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan — were seen leaving the the Justice Department after meeting with a group of department officials that did not include Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, NBC News confirmed. Trump's legal team was first spotted by CBS News and then was seen emerging from the building just before noon.

The meeting could be a further sign that the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents is nearing an end, but it’s unclear whether Trump was reacting to anything his attorneys told him. NBC News reported Saturday that the grand jury hearing the case will be meeting this week.

Trump's campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment to NBC News about the meeting.

When the New York state grand jury that was investigating hush money payments Trump made to an adult film star and a former Playboy model was winding down its investigation, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was going to be arrested that Tuesday and started fundraising off the claim and calling for protests.

He was charged in that case with falsifying business records, but not until about two weeks later. He has pleaded not guilty.

The FBI began investigating the documents case last year, after being alerted by the National Archives that government documents Trump had returned to them after being out of office for about a year included 184 documents that were marked as classified.

The feds later issued a subpoena for the return of all documents with classification markings, and Trump's lawyers handed over another 38 classified documents last June, including 17 marked top secret. They also turned over a declaration that a “diligent search was conducted” and that “all responsive documents had been turned over,” court papers show.

The Justice Department later obtained information that Trump had still more classified documents, and executed a search warrant at his Florida home in August of last year.

The search turned up over 100 documents marked confidential, secret and top secret in the storage room and in Trump’s office.

Court records indicate the federal investigation has centered on possible crimes involving the handling of classified or sensitive national security records and obstruction.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and claimed the documents belong to him and were all declassified.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office has obtained evidence that could potentially undercut that defense — a recording of Trump in 2021 discussing a classified planning document that he had taken from his time at the White House, which he acknowledged was classified, a source directly familiar with the matter told NBC News last week.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com