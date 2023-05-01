Trump asks for mistrial in E Jean Carroll case over judge’s ‘pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump requested a mistrial in the civil battery and defamation trial he faces against writer E Jean Carroll, citing the presiding judge’s “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” against him, CNN reported.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina filed a letter early Monday morning saying he would alternatively ask Judge Lewis Kaplan to “correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury” or ask for greater leeway in cross examining Ms Carroll.

“Here, despite the fact trial testimony has been underway for only two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous explains of Defendant’s unfair treatment by the Court, most of which has been witnessed by the Jury,” the letter read.

Ms Carroll filed a lawsuit against Mr Trump and accused him of raping her in the Bergdorf Goodman department in the 1990s and then subsequently defamed her when he denied he did, saying she wasn’t his type and that she made the allegation to boost sales of her book.

Mr Tacopina raised the fact that the judge restricted Mr Tacopina from asking Ms Carroll additional questions about her efforts to obtain security camera footage from the store, “expressing a corroborative view” that nobody was on the sixth floor of Bergdorf Goodman store at the time of the allged assault. Mr Tacopina also criticised Judge Kaplan calling certain lines of his questioning “argumentative” in front of the jury.