  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

MARK SHERMAN and NOMAAN MERCHANT
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol led by his supporters.

Trump's attorneys asked the Supreme Court to reverse lower court rulings against the former president, who has fought to block the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them. The federal appeals court in Washington previously ruled the committee had a “uniquely vital interest” in the documents and Trump had “provided no basis" for it to override Biden and Congress.

The records include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6” from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity," according to a previous court filing from the National Archives.

Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump's attorneys wrote Thursday that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House. Their filing came on the day that an administrative injunction issued by the appeals court was set to expire.

Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump's lawyers said.

“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’ ” they added.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly insurrection aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested that the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Biden in an election certified by officials from both parties as fair.

The high-stakes case was widely expected to reach the Supreme Court, which has decided several previous fights over Trump's records. Trump appointed three of the court's nine justices.

The court earlier this year refused to stop his tax records from going to a New York prosecutor's office as part of an investigation. It did prevent Congress last year, while Trump was in office, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and members of his family.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Iso Joe' Johnson calls return to Celtics after 20 years 'surreal'

    Joe Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics amid COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league.

  • Rite Aid to close 63 stores over the next several months

    Rite Aid said it plans to close 63 stores over the next several months, which will help cut costs and "drive improved profitability."

  • 'Outcome reached' in trial of Kim Potter, ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright's death

    A Minneapolis jury reached a verdict in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.

  • Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87

    Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose precise social and personal commentary in such classics as “The White Album” and “The Year of Magical Thinking” made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of turbulent times, has died. Didion's publisher Penguin Random House announced the author's death on Thursday. Along with Tom Wolfe, Nora Ephron and Gay Talese, Didion reigned in the pantheon of “New Journalists” who emerged in the 1960s and wedded literary style to nonfiction reporting.

  • Fresh Express recall: Salad products sold in 19 states recalled due to listeria risk

    Fresh Express has recalled certain brands of salad products in 19 states due to possible listeria contamination.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn and wife to divorce

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife are divorcing after less than a year of marriage, with the North Carolina Republican citing his job in Congress as part of the reason for the split."When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress," Cawthorn, 26, said in a statement posted by his spokesman on Wednesday. "I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives...

  • Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first photo of baby Lilibet in 2021 family Christmas card

    "Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family," the card read.

  • Texas man gets 12 years on terrorism charge at resentencing

    A Texas man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after the government appealed his previous sentence, saying it was too lenient. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Eskridge in Houston sentenced Asher Abid Khan, 27, of Spring, to also serve 15 years of supervised release, prosecutors said. Khan pleaded guilty in 2017 to providing material support to the Islamic State group.

  • Man sentenced after wife's Facebook posts tipped off FBI to Capitol riot involvement

    A man whose involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol was inadvertently uncovered through his wife's Facebook posts was sentenced to a year of probation.

  • Paulina Porizkova says she 'will not be shamed' after commenter criticizes her for being 'sexually suggestive'

    Paulina Porizkova clapped back at an Instagram commenter who criticized her for being too "sexually suggestive."

  • Trump Asks Supreme Court to Come to His Rescue in Jan. 6 Battle

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyIt was bound to be a bitter fight to the very end.Former President Donald Trump has taken his battle to keep his White House records secret from the House Jan. 6 Committee all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, filing a petition on Thursday asking justices to step in and block investigators.The appeal could be Trump’s last-ditch effort to use the nation’s courts to slow down the work of the congressional committee, which is uncovering what role—if any—the Trump administratio

  • 5 in custody after House Democrat carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

    Scanlon, D-Pa., was unharmed, her spokeswoman said. Five people were later arrested in Delaware where her Acura was found, police said.

  • 4 adults, 3 kids found in Minnesota home died of carbon monoxide poisoning

    Seven family members, including three children, who were found dead in a Minnesota home Saturday night died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said Wednesday.

  • Heir Apparent or Afterthought? The Frustrations of Kamala Harris.

    WASHINGTON — The president needed the senator from West Virginia on his side, but he wasn’t sure he needed his vice president to get him there. It was summertime, and President Joe Biden was under immense pressure to win the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, whose decisive vote in a 50-50 chamber made him the president’s most delicate negotiating partner. Biden had invited Manchin to the Oval Office to privately make the case for his marquee domestic policy legislation. Just before Manchin arrived, h

  • Joe Manchin should run for president

    He might be exactly the type of pragmatic moderate voters in both parties are looking for.

  • Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block release of White House records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the release of White House records sought by the House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's request came two weeks after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-bid-withhold-records-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-2021-12-09 that the former president had no basis to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over. Biden had previously determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege, which protects the confidentially of some internal White House communications, and that turning them over to Congress was in the best interest of the nation.

  • The FBI Deployed Surveillance Teams Inside Portland Protests

    PORTLAND, Ore. — In the hours after President Joe Biden’s inauguration this year, protesters marched once again through the streets of Portland, Oregon, sending a message that putting a Democrat in the White House would not resolve their problems with a system of policing and corporate wealth that they saw as fundamentally unfair. “No cops, no prisons, total abolition,” they chanted. Some of the activists, dressed in the trademark uniform of solid black clothing and masks that often signals a re

  • Doctor laments 'exhausting' Omicron wave: 'We're trying to juggle a million things at once'

    The Omicron surge fueling new COVID-19 infections is exhausting health care workers, and "there's no end in sight."

  • The Latest High School Prank? It's a Snooze.

    Zach Lewis swears he was just resting his eyes. But when a fellow student at Stowe Middle High School in Vermont surreptitiously snapped his picture during English class and shared it with the school’s “sleep account,” it was hard to dispute the evidence. There he was, book open, lids shut. After Zach was tagged in the photo on Instagram, he sent a message to the people who manage the account to remove it. They quickly deleted it. “I wasn’t worried about a teacher seeing it,” Zach, 16, said. “It

  • Omicron: What we know and don't know so far

    Leading medical experts provide Yahoo Finance with insights into the omicron variant and the implications going forward.