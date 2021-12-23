Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents

Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-says-covid-19-pill-near-90-effective-final-analysis-2021-12-14 from Pfizer Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Merck's drug which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, could be used when other authorized treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate. The authorization allows use of the drug for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and along with the Pfizer pill https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-oral-covid-19-pill-gets-us-authorization-at-home-use-2021-12-22, could be an important tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now dominant in the United States.