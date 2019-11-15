Trump asks Supreme Court to block subpoena for his tax returns and financial records

Lawyers for President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block a subpoena that would require his accounting firm to hand over his tax returns and other financial records to a congressional committee.

In the latest development of a high-stakes battle over federal separation of powers, Trump's lawyers asked Chief Justice John Roberts for an emergency delay in enforcing a Wednesday appeals court ruling that upheld the validity of the subpoena.

Trump's lawyers acted quickly because the financial records could be turned over by the accounting firm, Mazars USA, as soon as Wednesday, the deadline set by the appeals court.

If Trump's request is granted, the Supreme Court would have time to decide whether to review a case that could have sweeping consequences for the U.S. presidency, Trump's attorneys argued.

President Donald Trump went to the Supreme Court Thursday in hopes of keeping his tax returns from New York prosecutors. More

"It is the first time Congress has issued a subpoena, under its legislative powers, to investigate the President for illegal conduct. And, for the first time, a court has upheld a congressional subpoena to the President for his personal papers," argued Trump's legal team, which is led by William Consovoy.

The Supreme Court won't get a chance to decide the consequential issue unless it issues a stay, they wrote.

"The question at this preliminary stage is thus straightforward: whether the President will be allowed to petition for review of an unprecedented demand for his personal papers, or whether he'll be deprived of that chance because the committee issued the subpoena to a third-party custodian with no incentive to test its validity," the attorneys argued.

Roberts could decide to grant stay himself or he could bring it to the other eight justices for a ruling. Either way, a decision is expected by the Wednesday deadline.

Friday's filing is Trump's last resort in the case, and it represents the administration's belief that Trump will get a more favorable ruling in a court with a conservative majority, including two justices he appointed.

The application is the second time Trump has turned to the nation's highest court in as many days as he tries to shield his financial records from scrutiny.

Thursday, personal lawyers for Trump asked the Supreme Court to overturn lower court decisions that said a New York prosecutor has the legal authority to obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns from the same accounting firm.

Taken together, the cases involve broad constitutional questions. One focuses on the breadth of Congress' investigative powers; the other involves the untested issue of whether presidents, while they are in office, are subject to criminal investigations by local prosecutors.

The requests to the Supreme Court came amid impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill and as longtime Trump ally Roger Stone was convicted on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing its investigation into Russia in order to protect Trump and his presidential campaign.

Impeachment hearing: Ambassador Yovanovitch says Trump's attacks on her 'intimidating'

Trump ally convicted: Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress to protect Trump and his campaign

Presidential tweets: Trump, the Twitter president, tweets his way into impeachment hearings

Friday's request to the Supreme Court stems from an April subpoena issued to the Republican president's accounting firm by the Democrat-majority House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The panel sought financial records from Trump, as well as from his family business, a trust, and the company that runs the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The committee sought the records to compare them with testimony from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as with government disclosures. Cohen testified to Congress that Trump routinely overstated or understated his holdings in financial records depending on his needs.