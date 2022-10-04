Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Former President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the fight over records the FBI seized from his Florida home as part of an investigation into alleged retention of classified information, theft of government documents and obstruction of justice.

Lawyers for Trump asked Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday to issue an emergency order that would restore an outside reviewer’s authority over about 100 documents found at Mar-a-Lago with classification markings during the Aug. 8 search.

Such a move would make it easier for Trump to continue to pursue claims that those documents, some marked “Top Secret,” should not be in the hands of Justice Department investigators because they are subject to executive privilege or for other reasons.