Trump Asks Supreme Court to Intervene in Mar-a-Lago Records Case

5
Caroline Downey
·2 min read

In a filing made by his lawyers on Tuesday, former president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to overturn the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit’s decision to allow the Department of Justice to continue its review of classified records seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

Last month, the Eleventh Circuit granted the Justice Department’s request to use the confidential documents in its ongoing criminal investigation into the former president, and instituted a stay on District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s appointment of a special master, a court-appointed third party adjudicator. Three judges including two Trump appointees and a Barack Obama appointee handed down the ruling. They ruled that the DOJ was no longer required to present the confiscated materials to special master Ray Dearie for his review.

In their filing, Trump’s legal team argued that contra the Eleventh Circuit, the special master should be permitted to survey the documents seized from the Florida property. The application was submitted to Justice Clarence Thomas for consideration.

“The Eleventh Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review, much less stay, an interlocutory order of the District Court providing for the Special Master to review materials seized from President Trump’s home, including approximately 103 documents the Government contends bear classification markings. This application seeks to vacate only that portion of the Eleventh Circuit’s Stay Order limiting the scope of the Special Master’s review of the documents bearing classification markings,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

The case was sent to the Eleventh Circuit after the DOJ appealed the ruling of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — which first temporarily blocked the government from accessing the documents — arguing that the move jeopardized an ongoing national security risk assessment being conducted by the intelligence community.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Court filing: Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case

    Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home.

  • Bush to attend fundraiser for Colorado GOP Senate candidate O’Dea

    Former President George W. Bush will campaign with Colorado Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, his campaign manager Zack Roday confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday. The former president will appear at a Texas campaign event in about two weeks’ time to fundraise for O’Dea, who is running to unseat incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Bush…

  • Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden hits the road this week to raise more money for Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections and is expected to appear at an event in New York City at the home of James Murdoch, son of publisher Rupert Murdoch. Biden has been raising cash at a prodigious rate in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections as he tries to help Democrats turn back a strong challenge from Republicans for control of the U.S. Congress. On Thursday, Biden will participate in an event at the home of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, head of the Democratic Governors Association, and then go to New York for the fundraiser at James Murdoch's home for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sources familiar with the plans said.

  • Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel

    Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that Ward asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when she complied with a subpoena from the House committee. The detail about Ward's deposition came at a hearing where lawyers urged a federal judge to block the committee from getting her phone records while she appeals.

  • Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

    The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they would not take the case of the former CEO of Massey Energy who spent a year in prison following his conviction stemming from the worst U.S. coal mining disaster in 40 years. A federal jury in West Virginia convicted Blankenship in 2015 of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards but acquitted him of more serious charges.

  • President's Office believes that Ukraine can join NATO faster, like Finland and Sweden

    OLENA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53 Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.

  • Supreme Court eyes limits to Voting Rights Act in election map dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday engaged in an emotionally charged debate over whether to impose new limits on the Voting Rights Act and curb longstanding protections against race discrimination in the drawing of electoral maps. Several of the court's conservative justices showed openness to raising the legal bar for challenges to maps that may deny a minority group equal opportunity to elect preferred candidates. Justice Samuel Alito suggested the current standard is so loose that a state can never win.

  • 5 Governors' Races That Will Define the Midterms and Trump's Hold on the GOP

    The races all feature Republicans defined largely by how much they embraced, or ran away from, Trump

  • Charges tossed against 7 in Flint water crisis

    A judge dismisses charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal (Oct. 4)(AP video: Mike Householder)

  • Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday targeting medical treatments for transgender youth and called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to impose a statewide ban when it returns in February. The bill signed by the first-term Republican, who is up for reelection next month, authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. It prohibits any of the money from being used for gender reassignment medical treatment on children under 18 years old.

  • Russia presses on with annexation plan despite battlefield setbacks

    KRAMATORSK, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin looked set to finalise his plan to annex four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday even as Ukraine pushed back his forces on two separate battlefield fronts, reducing the amount of seized territory Moscow controls. Russia has escalated its seven-month war with the annexation drive, a military mobilisation and warnings of a possible recourse to nuclear weapons to protect all of its territory. Putin was expected to sign on Tuesday evening a law formally incorporating the four regions, representing about 18% of Ukraine's territory, into Russia, a move Kyiv and its Western allies say is illegal and will not be recognised.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Sununu deploying New Hampshire National Guard to US-Mexico border

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) will deploy two units of his state’s National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday afternoon, his office announced. “New Hampshire is grateful for the heroic men and women of our National Guard,” Sununu said in a statement. “They answered the call to serve during the COVID pandemic, and…

  • Taulia Tagovailoa says he visited brother, Tua, over weekend

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was able to visit his brother, Tua, last weekend after the Terrapins' game against Michigan State, he said Tuesday in his first comments to reporters since Tua left the Miami Dolphins' game against Cincinnati last Thursday with a frightening head injury. Taulia played in Maryland's win over Michigan State on Saturday but was not made available to the media afterward. Tagovailoa said he appreciates the support for his brother.

  • That Time The Onion Predicted Trump Would Misplace Nuclear Secrets at Mar-a-Lago – 5 Years Ago

    The satirical paper resurfaced the 2017 story in an amicus brief filed Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court

  • Man allegedly stabbed by woman he met on dating app

    The man said he met the woman through an app and she allegedly demanded that he send her money.

  • Iowa couple locked in legal battle to stop company from surveying their farm for carbon capture pipeline

    Vicki Hulse says she hopes to block the pipeline survey not only on her and her husband's farm, but on land across Iowa.

  • Hilaria, Alec Baldwin Share First Family Portrait With All 7 Kids: 'Dream Team'

    Check out the big, happy Baldwin family!

  • Micron unveils new $100 bn New York semiconductor plant

    Micron announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build semiconductors in New York state, capitalizing on US policies to boost domestic manufacturing of key goods.

  • Kanye West Slammed for Wearing ‘Dangerously Dumb’ White Lives Matter Shirt: ‘He Doesn’t Care About the Black Community’

    Ye is at it again