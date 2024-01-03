Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado poll ban

Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to reverse a Colorado ruling that barred him from running for president in the state.

In December, Colorado's top court said it had found "convincing evidence" Mr Trump was involved in insurrection at the time of the 2021 US Capitol riot.

The Republican has been facing several legal challenges to his eligibility for the November 2024 election.

The former US president has also been removed from the ballot in Maine.

In both states, Mr Trump - the current Republican frontrunner - was removed from the ballot by challenges that cited his alleged incitement of the 2021 US Capitol riot.

The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution bans anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal office.

In a statement, the Trump campaign accused the Colorado Supreme Court and President Joe Biden of "doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump".

"This is an un-American, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand," campaign spokesman Steven Cheung added.

"We urge a clear, summary rejection of the Colorado Supreme Court's wrongful ruling and the execution of a free and fair election in November."

Mr Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court was widely expected. The decisions to strike Mr Trump from the ballot in Colorado and Maine are on hold until the legal challenges can be resolved.

The Supreme Court's ruling on the issue of Mr Trump's eligibility would be applied nationwide.

The Colorado case marks the first time in US history that the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate from the ballot.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump also asked that a state court overturn the move by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Courts in several other US states, including Minnesota and Michigan, have dismissed similar efforts to remove Mr Trump from the ballot.

In other states, such as Oregon, cases revolving around his eligibility are still pending.