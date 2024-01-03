Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot removal

After Colorado led the charge in a state level determination as to whether or not Trump is eligible to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot — with Maine following behind them in their decision that no, he is not — the former president and GOP frontrunner's team is asking the Supreme Court for help in getting him back on.

Arguing that the “question of eligibility” for the presidency should be determined by Congress, not the states, and that the Colorado Supreme Court erred when it ruled that an insurrection occurred on January 6, 2021, and that Trump “engaged” in it, per CNN, Trump's attorney's made a case for this in their filing to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, writing, “This Court should grant certiorari to consider this question of paramount importance, summarily reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling, and return the right to vote for their candidate of choice to the voters."

As CNN points out, "Trump’s appeal comes nearly a week after the Colorado GOP, which is also a party in the case, filed a separate appeal, and two weeks after the Colorado ruling came down. The ruling has been put on hold while appeals play out and Colorado’s top election official has already made clear that Trump’s name will be included on the state’s primary ballot when it’s certified on January 5 – unless the US Supreme Court says otherwise."