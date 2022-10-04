Trump asks supreme court to reverse ruling on classified Mar-a-Lago files

Photograph: Chris Seward/AP

Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the supreme court to reverse an appellate court decision that allowed the Department of Justice to regain access in its criminal investigation to about 100 classified documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August.

The motion to vacate the ruling by the US appeals court for the 11th circuit represents the former president’s final opportunity to temporarily bar federal prosecutors from using the materials in the inquiry into whether he illegally retained national defense information.

