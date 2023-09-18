Trump asks why Republicans haven’t moved to oust Biden under 25th Amendment

Former President Trump is questioning why Republicans have not sought to remove President Biden under the 25th Amendment — a move that GOP lawmakers do not have the power to use.

“After seeing what has happened to our beautiful USA in such a short period of time, including Afghanistan, Self Imposed Inflation, Energy Independence, the Horrors of the Open Border, NO VOTER I.D., & now, 6 Billion Dollars for 5 Hostages from Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I ASK, WHY HASN’T THE REPUBLICAN PARTY BEGUN THE PROCESS OF INVOKING THE 25th AMENDMENT AGAINST THE WORST & MOST INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, CROOKED JOE BIDEN? With these facts, they would have done it to us long ago!” he continued.

Trump has repeatedly called on House Republicans to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden. However, Republicans do not wield the authority to invoke the 25th Amendment, which says the vice president and the Cabinet can vote to remove a sitting president if “the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”

Congress can only remove a president from office through impeachment in the House and a vote to convict in the Senate.

Still, the amendment was raised repeatedly by Democrats during the Trump administration, and members of his Cabinet reportedly discussed the possibility after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats asked then-Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump in a letter just hours after the violent mob stormed the Capitol.

Pence, who is now running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, declined to invoke the amendment at the time.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced last week that he directed committees to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his family’s business dealings.

The White House and other Democrats have mocked House Republicans over the effort, pointing out that ongoing committee probes have failed to turn up any evidence linking the president in wrongdoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.