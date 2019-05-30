Trump Calls Impeachment a ‘Dirty, Filthy, Disgusting Word’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump renewed his assertion that Robert Mueller’s report exonerated him of wrongdoing, claiming that the special counsel "would have brought charges" if he could, and adding that he “can’t imagine the courts allowing” him to be impeached.

“I don’t see how” he could be impeached, Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House Thursday. “There was no high crime and no misdemeanor. How do you impeach on that?”

Trump made the comments a day after Mueller broke almost two years of silence on his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, putting the onus on Congress to act by emphasizing that Justice Department rules prohibit the indictment of the country’s chief executive.

"Highly conflicted Robert Mueller would have brought charges, if he had ANYTHING, but there were no charges to bring!" Trump said in a Thursday morning tweet.

Trump’s remarks directly conflict with Mueller’s. In his first public comments Wednesday since the release of his 448-page report last month, Mueller said he couldn’t exonerate Trump of having committed obstruction.

"The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing," Mueller said.

Mueller’s report showed Russia sought to intervene in Trump’s favor during the election and that his campaign was “receptive” to that assistance, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" program.

What the president has attempted to characterize as “no collusion, no obstruction” should be recast as “no witch hunt, no exoneration,” McCabe said.

Trump said in another tweet that “Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either,” contending he was just fighting back against a “phony crime.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic presidential contenders are facing renewed pressure from their liberal flank to pursue impeachment after Mueller underscored that his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election didn’t clear Trump on the question of obstruction.

But any formal proceeding is likely months away -- if it happens at all.

Pelosi and and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said impeachment remains an option, though both have called focused instead on the need for Congressional investigations of Trump to continue.

