Trump associate Thomas Barrack hit with illegal foreign lobbying charges

Thomas Barrack, who spearheaded the inaugural fund for former President Donald Trump in 2017, was arrested and charged Tuesday with illegal foreign lobbying.

The Justice Department unveiled a seven-count indictment charging Barrack and his co-defendants related to “unlawful efforts to advance the interests of the United Arab Emirates in the United States at the direction of senior UAE officials by influencing the foreign policy positions of the campaign of a candidate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and, subsequently, the foreign policy positions of the U.S. government in the incoming administration, as well as seeking to influence public opinion in favor of UAE interests.”

Barrack was charged along with Matthew Grimes of Colorado and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi of the UAE, with the trio accused of “acting and conspiring to act as agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.”

Barrack was also hit with charges related to obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal law enforcement.

Earlier in the month, Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was indicted on 15 felony charges pertaining to what prosecutors called over a decade of tax evasion. Investigators indicated that the 74-year-old dodged Internal Revenue Service payments on $1.7 million in income after he was seen paraded through a courtroom in New York City.

The charges resulted from a yearslong inquiry into the 45th president, his associates, and the Trump Organization. Trump himself has not faced charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

