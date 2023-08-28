Trump’s Atlanta arraignment scheduled for September 6

Donald Trump will be arraigned on racketeering and election interference charges in Georgia on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m., authorities announced Monday morning.

Trump’s 18 co-defendants will also be arraigned that day in 15-minute intervals, according to Politico. Trump, 77, will go first, followed by Rudy Giuliani.

The former president was released on bail after a short booking at Fulton County Jail on Thursday night. He spent less than 30 minutes inside the facility before exiting and flying home to New Jersey.

Trump and his allies are charged with attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the 2020 election in Georgia. The ex-president has claimed he did nothing wrong and that prosecutors are attempting to block his path to the Republican nomination in 2024.

In addition to the charges in Atlanta, Trump is accused of lying on business records in New York, illegally taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home in South Florida and attempting to overturn the election in a different way in Washington, D.C., with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In many jurisdictions, defendants are arraigned on the same day they are booked. However, these initial court appearances are delayed in Fulton County.

At the arraignments, Trump and his allies will formally hear the charges against them and enter a plea. Trump faces 13 felony counts. He has pleaded not guilty in the other three criminal cases.

The highest-profile defendants will be arraigned first on Sept. 6, The Hill reported. Trump and Giuliani will be followed by John Eastman at 10 a.m., Sidney Powell at 10:15 a.m. and Mark Meadows at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds will conclude with Misty Hampton, whose arraignment begins at 3 p.m.