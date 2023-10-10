Trump attacks Biden after his meeting with special counsel: ‘I did nothing wrong, he did’

Former President Trump attacked President Biden on Tuesday after Biden sat for an interview with the special counsel looking into his handling of classified documents as vice president, with Trump claiming that unlike his successor, he did “nothing wrong,” despite the ongoing criminal case against him.

“I see that Crooked Joe Biden is working on his documents situation. He moved documents, many classified, all over the place, for years, including to CHINATOWN,” Trump wrote Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

“He even took documents as a Senator, an absolute no, no!” Trump wrote, while asserting: “I come under the Presidential Records Act, he doesn’t – A big difference!!! I did nothing wrong, he did, and so did many others!”

The White House confirmed that Biden met Sunday and Monday with Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed earlier this year to oversee the probe into classified documents found at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., and a University of Pennsylvania office in Washington, D.C., that he used after the Obama administration.

Biden has maintained he did nothing wrong, while his team has emphasized his lawyers notified and cooperated with the Justice Department after discovering the documents.

The president said in August there was no request for an interview by the special counsel, though this week’s interview suggests the investigation may soon be reaching a conclusion.

The New York Times first reported on Biden’s interview with Hur.

Trump’s attack against Biden comes as he seeks to defend himself amid his own criminal case over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

A grand jury charged Trump in June following a federal probe, after around 300 records with classified markings were found during an FBI raid last year at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

The Justice Department has accused Trump of violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice by taking classified records from his administration and refusing to return them.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained he did nothing wrong. The former president claims he abided by the Presidential Records Act, which requires presidents, their immediate staff or those who provide aid to the president to retain official documents and turn them over to the National Archives for preservation.

