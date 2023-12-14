Trump attacks 'Bidenomics' and Kim Reynolds in Iowa, declares 'the American dream is dead'

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump took aim at the Biden administration's economic agenda on Thursday, pledging to deliver "one of the greatest economic years this nation has ever recorded" while continuing to attack Gov. Kim Reynolds as he campaigned in eastern Iowa.

Trump pointed to high prices and inflation, which remain a top issue among Republican voters, as a symptom of what the White House has termed "Bidenomics," and said upward economic momentum in the U.S. had been stymied by the current state of the economy.

"As long as Crooked Joe Biden is in the White House, the American dream is dead," Trump said. "It's dead. You don't hear about the American dream anymore."

America's real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 5.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, with an unemployment rate of 3.7%. Inflation was at 3.1%.

To either side of the stage where Trump spoke, video boards blared the message "BETTER OFF WITH TRUMP." When the former president polled the crowd on whether they were "better off four years ago or better off now," the crowd shouted "four years ago!"

"We're going to start chopping the hell out" of inflation, Trump pledged, "and you know what's going to follow? Interest rates are going to follow."

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump's remarks came just hours after the Federal Reserve signaled they were likely done hiking interest rates and forecasted three cuts next year, a faster pace than many expected, as inflation rates continue to fall. The stock market surged as a result, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high Wednesday, surpassing 37,000.

But Trump's focus on prices and rates indicate that the former president and his allies, in their bid to retake the White House, still view the economy as a potent line of attack as grocery and gas prices remain front-of-mind.

"In 2025, we'll have one of the greatest economic years this nation has ever recorded," Trump declared.

Sean Bartsch of Burlington, who attended the rally Thursday, said he believed key economic indicators weren't matching up to how many were dealing with the cost of living.

"Everybody is struggling," Bartsch said. "And even though we're talking about jobs are being added, or the unemployment rate is going down, well guess what? Nobody actually cares about that. They need to afford living."

Trump, who is facing 91 felony charges in four criminal cases, continues to be the faraway front-runner in the Republican presidential race just over a month away from the Iowa Caucuses. He leads by 32 percentage points in the Iowa Poll released this week.

Touting the Iowa Poll, among other recent results that showed him well ahead, Trump urged his supporters not to get cocky.

"Pretend we're one point behind instead of 35 points up," he said. "The more we win by, the more we have a voice. Think of it that way."

A audience member waits for former President Donald Trump to arrive at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump attacks Reynolds: 'I didn't want much to do with her'

As Reynolds continues to campaign alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump again ratcheted up his criticism of the Iowa governor — continuing to take credit for her re-election and mocking her as America's least popular governor.

"She ended up winning the election," Trump said, after recalling his agreeing to endorse her and hold a rally in 2022. "And then she said she'd be neutral on this election. I said, well, I'd like to be neutral also, but that's not the way life works. So I said, don't come around to any of our events."

The crowd cheered in response.

Trump later referenced a Morning Consult survey of U.S. governors that showed Reynolds with the highest disapproval rating.

But the latest Iowa Poll showed that most likely Republican caucusgoers are fans of Reynolds: 78% feel favorably toward the governor, including 46% who feel "very favorably." Trump, by comparison, was viewed favorably by 72% of likely caucusgoers, including 49% who feel "very favorably" toward him.

A majority (54%) of likely caucusgoers, however, said her endorsement of DeSantis did not matter to them.

Former President Donald Trump walks off stage during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump has openly criticized Reynolds for months, first because she remained neutral in the caucuses and later for her endorsement of DeSantis.

"But anyway, that's the way it is," Trump digressed after referencing the survey on her popularity. "We love loyalty in life, don't we think?"

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Caucuses: Trump attacks Bidenomics in focus on prices, rates