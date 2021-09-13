Trump Attacks Bush For Speaking Out On Sept. 11 Against Violent Extremists

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Moye
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump isn’t very happy about the speech George W. Bush made on Sept. 11 condemning violent extremism here and abroad.

In fact, he went ballistic against his fellow former president in a statement released Monday in which he said the 43rd president “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”

Although Bush did draw a parallel between foreign and domestic extremists in Saturday’s speech, he did not explicitly mention the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters or Trump himself.

Still, Trump took it as a personal attack. So he hit back hard, pointing out that Bush is responsible “for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!)”

Trump then attacked Bush for lecturing that “terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now.”

He added:

“If that is so, why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people? He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything.”

In his screed, Trump pointed out that the World Trade Center “came down” when Bush was president and accused his fellow Republican of leading “a failed and uninspiring presidency.”

You can read the complete statement below:

Twitter uses weighed in on the snark session.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump slams Bush's 9/11 'lecture' and country's Afghanistan involvement

    Former President Donald Trump attacked former President George W. Bush’s 9/11 remarks in which he “lectured” the country about far-right terrorism and later criticized the war in Afghanistan.

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Criticize Bush for Not Calling Out Trump by Name in 9/11 Speech (Video)

    The hosts of “The View” kicked off Monday’s panel with a discussion on George W. Bush’s speech calling out “violent extremists at home,” saying it was a good step but not quite enough. What would’ve been best, the women argued, is if the former president had explicitly called out Donald Trump and his supporters. In his remarks, Bush noted that there is “growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within.” He added that “There

  • 'Children of the same foul spirit.' George W. Bush compares violent domestic extremists to 9/11 terrorists

    Former President George W. Bush called on Americans to confront the threat of domestic and foreign terrorism in his remarks at the Flight 93 Memorial.

  • Cuban scientists say no evidence of attacks on diplomats

    Cuba on Monday issued its most detailed report to date from prominent local scientists criticizing allegations that U.S. and Canadian diplomats were subject to mysterious attacks while posted on the island and developed health issues. The report by the 20-member panel from Cuba's Academy of Sciences questioned whether the variety of reported symptoms could even be referred to as a single syndrome and said that some of the proposed explanations violated basic laws of physics. More than two dozen U.S. and a dozen Canadian embassy workers in Havana reported falling ill in 2016 and 2017, leading U.S. officials at one point to assert they had been victims of “sonic attacks” and prompting a shutdown of most U.S. Embassy operations, which continue to this day.

  • Female voters could be the ones to keep Gavin Newsom 'afloat'

    Female voters could be the ones to keep Gavin Newsom 'afloat'

  • I Went on a Zambian Safari During COVID-19 — Here's What It Was Like

    There’s no better time to take that dream safari trip

  • Pisces Daily Horoscope

    (February 19 - March 20)

  • 27 Halloween Costumes for Small Pets Because Guinea Pigs, Lizards and Gerbils Need Outfits Too

    It's 2021 and bearded dragons, hamsters, guinea pigs, mice and other small pets finally have a variety of Halloween costumes to choose from

  • Syrian woman sells belongings to feed rescued animals

    This Syrian animal lover sells her belongingsto feed 120 cats and 20 dogs in her houseLocation: Damascus, Syria(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMAL LOVER SHELTERING STRAY ANIMALS IN HER HOUSE, ALAA ABU DRAA, SAYING:"There was a mattress here, I sold it. There was a computer there and a sofa here. / I sold everything. Nothing is left. You can see, I have no furniture.”Abu Draa relies on donations to continue looking after the animals(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) ANIMAL LOVER SHELTERING STRAY ANIMALS IN HER HOUSE, ALAA ABU DRAA, SAYING:"This used to be way easier for me because my father, may he rest in peace, used to support me. But he died a year and four months ago and after this, it has become very difficult. So I had to sell my things because I can't give up on them, I can't take them back to the street."

  • Kabul flag shop that started in Soviet era retools yet again

    A small flag shop, tucked away in the courtyard of a Kabul market, has documented Afghanistan’s turbulent history over the decades with its ever-changing merchandise. Now the shop is filled with white Taliban flags, emblazoned with the Quran's Muslim statement of faith, in black Arabic lettering. On Sunday, four teen-age boys leaned over white fabric draped on a table illuminated by fluorescent lights and filled the template for the Quranic verse with black ink.

  • IPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will reportedly come with 1TB of storage

    The phones are also expected have better cameras.

  • Capitol Police Arrest Man With Weapons In Swastika-Painted Truck Near DNC

    The arrest comes just days before an anticipated far-right rally outside the U.S. Capitol, which Trump supporters stormed on Jan. 6.

  • Man’s body found in bushes near Home Depot, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say

    Deputies made the discovery when responded to a suspicious person call, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Taliban says Afghan women can continue college, but not alongside men and only in Islamic dress

    Taliban says Afghan women can continue college, but not alongside men and only in Islamic dress

  • How 5 actors physically transformed into real famous people

    Turning an actor into a real public figure on screen can be an even bigger challenge for Hollywood's makeup artists than creating fictional characters, as viewers already have an idea of what that person looks like. This means bringing out all the details viewers remember about that person while leaving room for the actor to perform. The makeup artists who turned Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour" and Charlize Theron into Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell" created lifelike prosthetic pieces that changed the how the actors' faces looked while discarding details like scars so emotions would still come through. Actors Taron Egerton and Rami Malek worked with coaches to help them move and play instruments exactly like Elton John and Freddie Mercury when working on "Rocketman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Meanwhile, Margot Robbie got a CG assist in order to replicate one of Tonya Harding's most famous routines in "I, Tonya." “Darkest Hour” is now available On Demand. Check out more of Polly Bennett’s work here: https://www.pollybennettmovement.com/credit-list https://www.instagram.com/pollyannabennett/ Follow Aaron Haye here: https://www.instagram.com/aelvishaye/

  • Family of U.S. hostage held by Taliban calls for envoy's firing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The family of Mark Frerichs on Monday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to fire his chief Afghanistan peace negotiator, charging that the envoy has done little to win the release of the last American believed to be held hostage by the Taliban. The call for U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad's dismissal comes amid questions over his negotiations with the Taliban that failed to advance the peace process outlined in the February 2020 U.S. troop pullout deal he signed with them. "I have lost faith in Ambassador Khalilzad," Charlene Cakora, Frerichs' sister and the family spokesperson, said in a statement to Reuters, charging that he "appears to have ignored my brother's kidnapping."

  • Kate Middleton Wrote Her First Personal Comment on Instagram

    OMG, this is so sweet!!

  • When can kids under 12 get a COVID-19 vaccine? CDC Director Walensky has an answer

    The FDA has said it will 'follow the science' when evaluating shots for children under 12, most of whom have not gone back to school after the summer vacation.

  • 'Smell my hair': Hundreds of protesters greet Biden in Idaho

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

  • Melania Trump Fires Back at ‘Unprofessional’ Stephanie Grisham Over Book Revelations

    Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary and top aide to Melania Trump, is publishing a new book in which she says the former first lady declined to call for peace during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Trump’s office has released a response statement that attacks Grisham for being “unprofessional” during her time in the administration. The bombshell snippet came via Politico Monday, which reported that Grisham texted Trump around 1:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, just after rioters who supported