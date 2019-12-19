Trump attacks Congresswoman's late husband after she votes for impeachment, suggesting he is probably now in hell

Donald Trump has been accused of making "shameful" comments about the late husband of a Democrat congresswoman who voted for impeachment, after he implied that he was now "looking up" from hell.

The president made the comment about the late, well-respected House Representative John Dingell, who was the longest serving congressman ever, and remains a popular political figure across party lines.

Mr Dingell's widow, Debbie Dingell - also representing Michigan - voted with her party in favour of Mr Trump's historic impeachment on Wednesday.

And in a wide-ranging and fiery rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Mr Trump picked out the Dingells for personal criticism, saying he had given Ms Dingell and her family “A-plus treatment” after her husband’s death.

Mr Trump said the congresswoman told him during an emotional call that her husband would be “thrilled” by the respect shown for him during his funeral and “he’s looking down” on the ceremonies.

Mr Trump said: “Maybe he’s looking up. Maybe, but let’s assume he’s looking down.”

The comment drew some groans from the crowd and several prominent US representatives have since spoken out against the president’s remarks.

US congresswoman Hayley Stevens said: “This is shameful Mr President. Insinuating that John Dingell, a loving catholic, WWII hero, now rests in hell. How dare you?

“I have no words for the pain you are causing my dear friend Debbie Dingell and the people of Michigan right now.”

Responding to the comments on Twitter, Ms Dingell said: “Mr President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service.

“I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

It came days after Mr Trump made similar remarks on Twitter. He wrote on Saturday: “The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honours for her then just departed husband, long-time Congressman John Dingell.

“Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!”

Mr Trump is now the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. The president will have to stand trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

The House voted on two charges, that Mr Trump abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress. Nearly all Democrats voted for the charges and every Republican against.

The charges stem from a phone call from Mr Trump’s office in July when he asked the Ukraine president for a “favour” to announce it was investigating Democrats ahead of the 2020 election.

He also pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to probe unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Joe Biden, the former vice president and 2020 White House contender.

At the time, Mr Zelenskiy, a young comedian newly elected to politics, was seeking a coveted White House visit to show backing from the US ally as it confronted a hostile Russia at its border.

He was also counting on £298 million in military aid already approved by Congress. The White House delayed the funds, but Mr Trump released the money once Congress intervened.

Mr Trump has called the impeachment a “partisan, political suicide march” for the Democrats.

Additional reporting by agencies

