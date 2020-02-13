Trump attacks Roger Stone juror — and the Justice Department — on Twitter

President Trump is continuing to involve himself in the Roger Stone case, on Thursday going after a specific juror for alleged bias.

Trump, who earlier this week slammed the sentencing recommendation for his longtime adviser only for the Justice Department to change course, in a Thursday tweet suggested the forewoman in the jury that found Stone guilty "had significant bias." He also attacked the Justice Department, sarcastically placing the word "justice" in quotes.









Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Trump's tweet came after Fox News reported on social media activity from juror Tomeka Hart, who ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2012, that Fox wrote "suggested a strong political bias" against President Trump, such as a tweet in which she reportedly described Trump and his supporters as "racist." In a Fox & Friends segment Thursday morning, Fox News' Andrew Napolitano argued Stone is "absolutely entitled to a new trial."

"She's entitled to whatever opinions she wants, and she can put whatever she wants on social media, but she can't be a juror in a trial rife with the politics of Donald Trump and Roger Stone," Napolitano also said.

Earlier this week, all four prosecutors in the case quit after the Justice Department reversed its sentencing recommendation for Stone, which Trump blasted on Twitter. Trump later congratulated Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case. The House Judiciary Committee cited these events in a letter to Barr on Wednesday setting testimony for next month, saying they "raise grave questions about your leadership."

